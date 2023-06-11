There’s no bigger sign that television is in a very different state than it was only a few weeks ago than HBO airing the series finales of Succession and Barry, and then following it up with The Idol the next week. After two of the most highly acclaimed shows of their generation reached their conclusions, HBO seemingly thought that no one would notice if they followed it up with a gross, sexually repugnant series from pop star The Weeknd and Euphoria creator Sam Levinson that indulged in every aspect of hypersexualization that it seemed to be criticizing. What’s even more damning is that The Idol’s supposed “criticism” of the subjugation of young women was done much better in past TV shows and films, at the top of the list being the 2019 film Teen Spirit, which managed to show a more realistic version of the realities of pop stardom in a way that spotlighted the young performance at its center in a much more respectful way.

'Teen Spirit' Shows a Side of Pop Stardom That 'The Idol' Doesn't

In the directorial debut of The Handmaid’s Tale’s Nick Blaine himself, Max Minghella, Teen Spirit follows the rise of the shy English teenager Violet Valenski (Elle Fanning) after she becomes an overnight sensation. Violet lives in a small, isolated village off the Isle of Wight, and her weekly musical gigs at the isle’s local venues are the only escape from her traumatizing family life. Although she’s warned not to trust the advice of strangers at bars, the mysterious older man Vladimir Brajkovic (Zlatko Burić) approaches her with words of advice; she’s good, and could easily become a sensation if she was willing to commit herself to a strict training regime and schedule that will test her talent and integrity.

Fanning’s performance alone and Minghella’s surprisingly stylish directorial flourishes alone would be reason enough to give Teen Spirit a shot, but the film stands out in comparison to The Idol because it shows that realism doesn’t have to rest on sexual exploitation. Violet deals with a lot of difficulties after a local singing competition turns her into the literal voice of a generation; she has to worry about the complexities of legal contracts, consider the effects of xenophobia and the fact that she has an accent on her media image, and determine whether she can retain her originality in an industry that wants to compare her to other giants within the pop stardom industry.

While Violet’s body image is part of her struggles, it’s not the defining factor, which distinguishes it from The Idol. Ironically, The Idol may promote itself as the “warts and all” aspect of celebrity, but it forgets the “and all” aspect entirely. As Teen Spirit shows, some aspects of being a pop star can be pretty boring! Signing contracts, negotiating deals, and balancing social obligations can actually be kind of dull, especially for a teenage character like Violet. Fanning has an earnestness to her in Teen Spirit that makes these elements even more relatable. As much as Teen Spirit is a story of celebrity, it’s also a coming-of-age narrative. Violet is being asked to choose what image of herself is presented when she doesn’t even know what that is yet; she’s young, fickle, and undecided!

'Teen Spirit's Complexities Make It More Compelling Than 'The Idol'

Teen Spirit also subverts the expectations about the types of figures that would be involved in a pop star’s rise to success. Not only is this more satisfying on a narrative level, but it feels more realistic when the story isn’t adhering to clichés. While the appearance of The Weeknd himself as a scummy music industry titan willing to exploit women isn’t necessarily an unrealistic vision of the industry, it’s not one that is compelling on a narrative level.

It’s actually more compelling on a dramatic level to have Violet’s relationship with her mentor be more nuanced; Vlad is actually the one person who tells Violet like it is and gives her words of wisdom about the dangers of sacrificing her integrity in order to sign with a major label. The villainous presence of the great Rebecca Hall as Violet’s potential agent isn’t just a more realistic villain, but one that comes as a bigger surprise when she betrays Violet’s trust. It shows that there are more nuanced issues within the music industry than sexual exploitation, and as a result the PG-13 version of the story is actually the more authentic one.

'The Idol' Doesn't Showcase Any of Jocelyn's Successes

As much as The Idol wants to pull back the curtain on the issues that Jocelyn (Lily-Rose Depp) is going through, it never feels like the show is actually celebrating her at all. With so many scenes dedicated to the abuse that she receives online and the hate that is generated in her direction (as the pilot episode focuses on the dehumanizing effects of an internet trolling campaign), it never feels like Levinson wants to celebrate the talents that made her successful in the first place. This isn’t something that Teen Spirit is guilty of, as there’s actual time dedicated to showing why Violet has become a success with some beautifully stylized musical numbers. Having Violet sing these numbers isn’t just more entertaining than watching a woman receive Internet hate, but it actually feels more realistic as a result; if the viewers themselves are entertained by Violet’s performances, it makes sense why she would generate such a strong following.

As exciting as it is to revel in Fanning’s natural talent, the performance scenes capture the natural awkwardness that Violet feels when she has to perform live. There’s tension over where to stand and how she should position herself, and that’s all without the natural anxieties that come with giving a live performance. As much as Teen Spirit is a “Cinderella story” in its own right, it shows that Violet’s “overnight stardom” is not the same thing as “overnight success.” Once she attracts the eyes of the media, she has to work hard to make sure she’s not forgotten. This puts it in stark contrast with The Idol, in which there’s no time to show why Rose-Depp’s character became an icon in the first place. All the controversy around the series and its sexual content overshadows whether it’s actually a good show — and spoiler alert, it's not.