HBO has just unveiled the new enticing teaser for their upcoming drama series The Idol. The Idol stars Abel “The Weeknd” Tesfaye, who is also a co-creator of the series alongside Euphoria showrunner Sam Levinson and Reza Fahim. The series will star Lily-Rose Depp as an up-and-coming pop idol who falls into a complicated relationship with the leader of a modern-day cult (The Weeknd). The Idol features several other real-life figures in the music industry, with Troye Sivan, Jennie Ruby Jane, Moses Sumney, Da'Vine Joy Randolph, Mike Dean, and Ramsey being featured as series regulars. Jane Adams, Dan Levy, Eli Roth, Rachel Sennott, Suzanna Son, Hari Nef, and Hank Azaria round out the rest of the show's main cast.

The hypnotic trailer channels Euphoria but chooses to explore the dark side of Los Angeles instead of the walls of a suburban high school. The trailer begins by showcasing the show's stylish cinematography as Depp's Jocelyn is constantly performing, rehearsing, and partying in Los Angeles. Jocelyn soon meets The Weeknd's Tedros, who tells her "Los Angeles is where all the monsters of the world come to gather. Trust no one." As the trailer continues, it shows how Jocelyn and Tedros' relationship will lead both on a path of destruction that may change them forever.

Levinson will serve as the show's director, as well as an executive producer alongside Ashley Levinson and Joseph Epstein. Epstein also serves as showrunner and a writer on the series. Amy Seimetz was initially the series director, as well as an executive producer, but left the show after it paused filming in April 2022 and went through an apparent retooling. The show resumed filming in late May. It was suspected The Idol would be released this November, but as of now, an undetermined 2023 release date seems probable. The show's recurring cast consists of Melanie Liburd, Tunde Adebimpe, Elizabeth Berkley, Nico Hiraga, Maya Eshet, Tyson Ritter, Kate Lyn Sheil, Liz Caribel Sierra, Finley Rose Slater, and the late Anne Heche.

The Weeknd is a four-time Grammy-winning musician who has sold over 75 million records. The Idol may be The Weeknd's first leading role, but it is not his first foray into acting. The Weeknd previously appeared as himself in Uncut Gems starring Adam Sandler, and co-wrote and lent his voice to an episode of American Dad. The Weeknd is also an Academy Award nominee, receiving a nomination for Best Original Song in 2016 for "Earned It," which appeared in Fifty Shades of Grey.

The Idol will premiere on HBO at some point in 2023. Check out the newest official teaser below: