HBO has released a new teaser trailer for its upcoming music industry drama, The Idol starring musician-actor Abel Tesfaye better known by his stage name The Weeknd, and Lily Rose-Depp in the leads. As with the first official teaser released last month, the new teaser was unveiled at The Weeknd's concert in Las Vegas which is part of the final lap of his ongoing After Hours til Dawn Tour.

Per the official logline, The Idol will center on the complicated relationship between a self-help guru who secretly leads a modern-day cult, played by The Weeknd, and a rising pop idol portrayed by Rose-Depp. As with the first teaser, the new teaser is rife with sultry scenes teasing the vibe for which the show's co-creator Sam Levinson's (Euphoria) has come to be known. "That's sex, That's what we're selling," one of the characters can be heard saying.

The new teaser further gives a bit more information by revealing all the major characters in action including BLACKPINK's Jennie Kim who was absent in the first teaser. In what will be her acting debut, Jennie's character gives off an antagonistic vibe in a scene where she's seen in a sauna with Rose-Depp, the duo later head out for a night of wild partying. “I found the script very intriguing, so I wanted to be part of the series. I feel very excited. I’ll work hard, so please watch me with affection,” the K-pop sensation said last month of her casting in the series. In a quick snapshot-like cut, we're given a first look at other cast members including Suzanna Son, Troye Sivan, Moses Sumney, Jane Adams, Dan Levy, Eli Roth, Rachel Sennott, Hari Nef, Da’Vine Joy Randolph, Mike Dean, Ramsey, and Hank Azaria.

While HBO had set the series to premiere in 2022, we're yet to be given an exact release date and this could be due in part to the fact that the show underwent a significant creative shake-up in recent months which saw its original director Amy Seimetz depart the show. As a result, the show underwent extensive reshoots and re-casting on some roles to reflect the creative changes. Seimetz who is known for her work on The Killing would be replaced by Euphoria's Levinson who will serve multiple roles as the director, co-creator, and executive producer. “‘The Idol’s’ creative team continues to build, refine, and evolve their vision for the show, and they have aligned on a new creative direction,” said HBO of the creative changes. Further revealing that “the production will be adjusting its cast and crew accordingly to best serve this new approach to the series. We look forward to sharing more information soon.”

Joe Epstein serves as showrunner and writer on the series alongside Mary Laws. Other executive producers are Tesfaye, Reza Fahim, Epstein, Ashley Levinson, Kevin Turen, and Aaron L. Gilbert. Studios behind the series are A24, HBO and Bron Studios. Check out the trailer below: