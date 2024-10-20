The Illusionist is a miraculous work of art that succeeds, through the magic of animation, in resurrecting the essence of legendary French mime and film auteur Jacques Tati. The film is a charming and beautiful 2010 Oscar-nominated 79-minute-long animated feature by acclaimed French animator Sylvain Chomet (The Triplets of Belleville), a long-time admirer and disciple of Tati. The film is based on an un-produced script by Tati who is best known for his four silent Monsieur Hulot comedies made from 1953 to 1971 — silent, because they were mimed. Hulot, a Charlie Chaplin-inspired character portrayed by Tati is a friendly but befuddled tourist character with his trademark raincoat, umbrella, hat, and ever-present pipe, perpetually caught off guard in the busy modern world.

What Is 'The Illusionist' About?

In a line-art style reminiscent of the original 101 Dalmatians cartoon, Chomet channels Tati as Tatischeff, a middle-aged magician. The story proceeds at a quiet, leisurely pace and begins with Tatischeff on a stage in Paris in 1959, struggling to continue his career in poorly attended, second-rate theaters. Right away, we detect he is a skilled practitioner of hand magic but simultaneously awkward and insecure. His act is good but rather routine and unspectacular — his audience is unimpressed. An air of quiet desperation sets in almost immediately when his tricks backfire and the uncooperative rabbit in his hat bites him.

Tatischeff is ultimately fired when his rabbit gets lost on stage, disrupting the other acts. He moves on from Paris to London looking for work, where he finds he can’t compete with popular Beatles-like rock bands. So, he moves on to Scotland, where he is warmly received as a novelty act in a friendly pub and is instantly idolized by the serving girl, Alice, who quickly inserts herself into Tatischeff's life. When he leaves, she follows. Whether he is too polite to shoo her away or simply recognizes some welcome company, he brings her along. And thus, a complex co-dependence evolves.

The Illusionist began as a story Tati included in a letter around 1959 to his eldest daughter Helga. The teenager, who had been born out of wedlock, was abandoned by Tati as an infant, and he had not acknowledged her until this attempt to reconcile with her. The attempt was in vain, as the two remained estranged for the rest of Tati’s life. According to Chomet, Tati later developed the story into a screenplay with his writing partner Henri Marquet, intending it to be a live-action film with his youngest daughter, Sophie. Before she died in 2001 at age 55, Sophie met Chomet and handed over the script to him, suggesting an animated film be made, not wanting another actor to portray her late father. Upon the film’s release, Helga’s son Richard called for his mother to be credited as the actual inspiration for the film, thus sparking an unfortunate controversy around it.

'The Illusionist' Features a Bittersweet Father-Daughter-Like Relationship

In keeping with the story’s origin, The Illusionist contemplates a difficult father-daughter relationship. The relationship is complex because the older man, a loner, does not know how to be a father figure or live alongside others at all, and the young girl is almost feral in her inexperience. All she knows are her evolving desires, which the older man cannot fulfill. They try to maintain a parent-child relationship, but it is doomed from the start. The Illusionist, at its core, is a story about life — about tedium and loneliness, trying to make do with friendships, and attempting to keep busy.

The story is told in the mime style of Tati, mainly without words. When Tatischeff speaks, it is mostly with gestures or brief inaudible French. The other characters talk in monosyllables or intheir native tongues, such as Gaelic. The pacing is leisurely and deliberately slow-moving, and everything is shown in all its detail. For example — where jump cuts would truncate normal transitions — the trip from Paris to England is conveyed in time-expanding detail: we see the train station to Calais, the boat train, the gangway to the ship, on board the ship, the cliffs of Dover, the ferry from the boat to shore, the train inland to London, and so on. All of these tedious steps are shown to emphasize the minutiae of effort of simply going from one place to another. Chomet makes a point of demonstrating that time passes slowly and is full of enervating effort. Tati initially set his story in Czechoslovakia, and Chomet’s life moved from Paris to Edinburgh — The Illusionist retraces those steps, blending Chomet’s life with Tati’s.

‘The Illusionist’ Provides a Showcase for Art and Auteurs

The film is technically superb. The character of Tatischeff is carefully and delightfully designed: too tall for his clothes, awkward, out of proportion, both funny and graceful. The animation is high quality and life-like, moving with natural realism. The characters are rendered à la Disney of the '60s — xeroxed onto cells from pencil sketches — maintaining a deliberately unfinished quality, and painted in evocative pastels rather than primary colors. The backgrounds are beautifully water-colored and impressionistic, yet boast photo-realistic detail, and the vital background sounds that create context, as well as ambiance, are Oscar-worthy alone.

In a true auteur turn, Chomet is credited with direction, adaptation from the original story, character design, musical score, and editing. His wife Sally Chomet also co-produced the film and is credited with the English translation. The film has a 90% approval score on Rotten Tomatoes and was nominated for the Best Animated Feature Oscar in 2011, losing to Toy Story 3. The Illusionist may not be for every taste, but regardless, is a beautifully realized and bittersweet work of art in which Jacques Tati lives again.

