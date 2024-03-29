The Big Picture Sasha Pieterse stars as twins in the thriller The Image of You.

Directed by Jeff Fisher with a screenplay by Chris Sivertson, the film features a talented cast including Parker Young and Néstor Carbonell.

The Image of You will receive a day and date release in select theaters and on digital platforms on May 10, 2024.

Audiences are getting double the Sasha Pieterse with the upcoming thriller The Image of You. The Pretty Little Liars star plays identical twins Anna and Zoe, whose tight-knit bond is tested when love enters the mix. While one falls madly for her new boyfriend, the other goes down a rabbit hole that lands them all in a dangerous game. Collider is excited to share an exclusive poster that emphasizes the twins' dynamic, showing Anna happy in the arms of Nick (Parker Young) while Zoe looms in the shadows, eyeing the couple with suspicion while bathed in a sinister red light.

The Image of You takes its cues from the bestselling 2017 novel of the same name by Adele Parks MBE which follows the two twins who are as alike in appearance as they are different in personality. While Anna is the trusting romantic who sees the man of her dreams in Nick, Zoe, the more daring, extreme sister, doesn't buy his facade one bit. Fearful of her sister being betrayed and heartbroken yet again by some liar she met online, Zoe sets out to learn if Nick really is the perfect man for Anna or if there's a darker side to him that he's trying to hide. All her poking and prodding leaves them all stuck in a situation where honesty could be deadly.

Pieterse was a fixture in the Pretty Little Liars universe as Alison DiLaurentis, playing the character in 158 episodes across seven seasons and later reprising the role in the spinoff, Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists. Since then, she's appeared in two Ivy + Bean films at Netflix, though her career has also included roles in a few bigger projects like Paul Thomas Anderson's star-studded 2014 feature Inherent Vice. In addition to Young, who's best known for Arrow and The Imposters, she's joined in her new thriller by The Dark Knight alum Néstor Carbonell and Academy Award-winning Mighty Aphrodite star Mira Sorvino.

Who Is Behind 'The Image of You'?

Image via Republic Pictures

Behind the camera for The Image of You is Jeff Fisher, who reunited with his Killer Movie star Carbonell on the project. Chris Sivertson, meanwhile, penned the screenplay based on Parks's novel. He's mostly known for writing, directing, and producing smaller films, notably working on the Lindsay Lohan-led I Know Who Killed Me and the Sylvester Stallone and Dave Bautista team-up Escape Plan 2: Hades from 2018. His most recent venture was the crime drama Double Life starring Batwoman lead Javicia Leslie.

The Image of You will receive a day and date release in select theaters and on digital platforms on May 10. Check out the exclusive poster above.