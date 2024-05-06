After starring in the Pretty Little Liars universe as Alison DeLaurentis, Sasha Pieterse is ready to return to the screen as double trouble in the psychological thriller The Image of You. The film follows twins Anna and Zoey (both played by the PLL alum), one innocent and kindhearted while the other is daring and dangerous. When Anna lets a man sweep her off her feet, her sibling becomes suspicious of the person her sister is in love with and decides to put him to the test. Although it is his loyalty that is at stake, the siblings also see their unbreakable tie at risk. Will the truth bring them closer together or further apart? Given that the project will be out very soon, here is everything you need to know about it before its premiere.

Image via Paramount

It won't take much longer for Pieterse's latest psychological thriller to come out. The film's release date is May 10, 2024, which is only a few days away. Collider shared an exclusive look at the movie's official poster in March, and since then more information has been revealed about the twin thriller, including the trailer and synopsis.

The lead actress began promoting the upcoming film on social media as soon as the SAG-AFTRA strike came to a close. On November 9, she shared a black and white behind-the-scenes picture of her getting her makeup retouched on set.

Will 'The Image of You' Be in Theaters?

Image via Paramount

Yes, The Image of You will come out on the big screen as opposed to going directly onto streaming. Although the film will have a limited theatrical run, with only select theaters featuring it in their programming, people can still watch it at home via VOD. The project will be available digitally starting May 10, the same day that the film premieres on the big screen. There is no news about when the film will land on streaming yet, but given that it is distributed by Paramount Global Content Distribution, there is a high chance that its streaming home will be Paramount +.

Pre-order on Prime Video

Is There a Trailer for 'The Image of You'?

Your browser does not support the video tag.

The official trailer came out on April 1, 2024, giving viewers a glimpse at what they can expect from this mind-bending title. It starts off with Anna meeting Nick at a bar and the two hit it off instantly. Their relationship has both characters looking forward to the future, with Nick even telling his work colleague that she is always on his mind. Yet, when everything seems like a fairy tale between them, Anna tells her soulmate that she has an identical twin named Zoey. This revelation leads the couple to experience a setback as Nick gets seduced by his girlfriend's sister, who is determined to prove that he is just as much of a player as any other guy.

In the clip, Zoey's mother warns her to "not be rash" when meeting her twin's love interest, which hints at how the character can be a difficult person to handle (and say "no" to). After their meet-up turns into a one-night stand, everything goes downhill between the lead couple. Nick finds out that Anna was married before and the reason why her previous relationship didn't work out was because her ex cheated on her with her sister, which only makes him even more frustrated at himself for doing the exact same. During the last few minutes of the trailer, it is clear that Zoey will not forget about what happened between her and her twin's boyfriend, making the whole situation a living nightmare for everyone involved. To add to the suspense, the clip also alludes to the fact that, since the siblings are identical, it is nearly impossible to distinguish one from the other (so the person viewers believe is the evil twin might be innocent after all).

Who Stars in 'The Image of You'?

Close

As previously mentioned, Sasha Pieterse will play both Anna and Zoey in The Image of You. The actress is no stranger to portraying a villain onscreen, especially considering that she was "A" in PLL. The actress was off the limelight for a while after Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists was canceled and has since spoken about how her struggle with polycystic ovary syndrome affected her career. Years outside of film and TV, Pieterse wrote a cookbook entitled Sasha in Good Taste and a cooking website. She shared with People at the time of the book's release about her departure from being onscreen full-time:

“Obviously acting is always something that’ll be a part of my life and I hope to continue that always, but I think Sasha in Good Taste is going to be a big part of the next couple of years."

Parker Young also stars in the upcoming film as Anna's love interest, Nick, who ends up being equally attracted to her twin sister. The actor was previously part of the Bravo series The Imposters and the CBS sitcom United States of AI.

Anna and Zoey's wealthy parents were brought to the screen by The Morning Show alum Néstor Carbonell and Academy Award-winner Mira Sorvino. The duo plays David and Alexia, who harbor just as many secrets as their daughters.

Other names joining the cast are Michele Nordin (Coyote) as Rebecca, Rebekah Graf (The Dirt) as Isabelle, and Ben Milliken (Bosch) as Hal.

What Is the Plot of 'The Image of You'?

Image via Paramount

Here is the official synopsis according to Republic Pictures:

"Identical twins Anna and Zoe find their bond tested over Anna's new love, Nick. While the trusting Anna is head over heels, her skeptical sister Zoe senses a web of deceit. But as Zoe digs for the truth, they're all pulled into a dangerous game where honesty could prove fatal."

Is 'The Image of You' Based on a Book?

Image via HarperCollins

This is an adaptation of British author Adele Parks' novel of the same name. The best-selling author has published over 21 books and has sold over 4 million copies of them worldwide. Based on the trailer and plot summary of the film, it seems like the book-to-screen treatment will be faithful to its source material, which has garnered positive reviews on Goodreads. Published in 2017, the book was praised for its twists and turns, keeping readers at the edge of their seats with the unraveling of events of this twisted love triangle. The novel also hones in on the inseparable bond between Anna and Zoey, and how Nick might pose a threat to their relationship. After all, Anna is convinced that Nick is one of the good guys, but Zoey is settled on her theory that he isn't as nice as her sister thinks.

Parker shared her thoughts about her novel coming to life on the big screen in a statement to Deadline:

“I am utterly thrilled by the immense talent MPCA have assembled to take my story on this journey from page to screen. Having had the honour and opportunity to observe the remarkable, vibrant and passionate performances throughout filming, I simply can’t wait for the audiences to see this tense and beautiful movie. It’s an absolute treat!”

Who Is Making 'The Image of You'?

Image via Paramount

The director responsible for translating The Image of You from page to screen is Jeff Fisher, who has worked with Parker Young before on the set of A Bachelor to Die For. The filmmaker has done everything from romance to reality TV, having been credited for unscripted hits like Paris Hilton's early-2000s show A Simple Life and Keeping Up With the Kardashians. Fisher shared an Instagram post alongside Pieterse, and talked about his excitement for audiences to see her embodying twins who might look alike from the outside, but are polar opposites.

Chris Sivertson, who penned the scripts for Kindred Spirits and I Know Who Killed Me, is writing the screenplay for this film.

The Image of You is produced by MPCA CEO Brad Krevoy, Ernie Barbarash, and David Wulf, as well as executive produced by Amanda Phillips, Lorenzo Nardini, Kaan Karahan, and AJ Riach. Krevoy also shared his thoughts on the film with Deadline: