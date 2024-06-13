The Big Picture Join Amanda and Rudger on a colorful and heartwarming adventure with Studio Ponoc's upcoming film, The Imaginary.

Amanda and Rudger face a villainous threat that puts their friends at risk.

Directed by Yoshiyuki Momose, The Imaginary promises to reignite audiences' inner child and deliver a visually stunning journey.

Prepare to go on another vibrant and grandiose adventure with Studio Ponoc with the newly dropped official trailer and a fresh batch of images for the upcoming feature-length flick, The Imaginary. Much more than a feel-good animated production, The Imaginary will dig deep into the human connection and will reignite audiences’ inner child through a colorful world filled with imaginary beings. Along with the visual information reveal, the English-language cast has also been announced and will include a handful of A-list names such as Louie Rudge-Buchanan (Crosshairs), Evie Kiszel (Eggshell), Hayley Atwell (Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One), LeVar Burton (Star Trek: The Next Generation), Kal Penn (Smile), Jeremy Swift (Ted Lasso), Sky Katz (Surviving Summer), Jane Singer (Batman: The Brave and the Bold), Ruby Barnhill (The BFG), Roger Craig Smith (Sonic Boom), Courtenay Taylor (Relentless), and Miles Nibbe (Middlehood).

Setting course for adventure, Amanda and Rudger take off into the unknown in the official trailer for The Imaginary. Explaining his backstory and how he owes his existence to Amanda, Rudger serves as the teaser’s narrator, catching audiences up on how the pair became inseparable. But after the duo stumbles upon a town full of imaginary beings, Rudger is forced to reconcile with the very real probability that he — like the rest of the village’s inhabitants — will eventually be forgotten by Amanda.

Pulling its story from the pages of A.F. Harrold’s 2014 novel of the same name, The Imaginary follows a young girl named Amanda and her imaginary pal, Rudger. The devoted besties spend their days exploring other worlds from their base camp in Amanda’s attic and eventually stumble upon an imaginary world never before discovered. But, when their newly found home comes under attack by a villainous threat, the pair must find a way to stop it before it destroys all the creatures they now call friends. The images tagging along with the voice cast reveal and trailer depict the tight-knit friendship between Amanda and Rudger, the imaginary friends they meet along the way, and the two antagonists who plan to put an end to the imaginary town.

Who’s Behind ‘The Imaginary’?

Close

Known for their last feature-length film, Mary and the Witch’s Flower, The Imaginary is the latest movie to come from Studio Ponoc. Yoshiyuki Momose, one of the visionaries behind Studio Ghibli’s critically acclaimed title Grave of the Fireflies, serves as the project’s director. Adapting the novel into screenplay form is Yoshiaki Nishimura, who will also produce. Nishimura has built a legacy for himself in the world of anime as he previously served as the lead producer at Studio Ghibli before founding Studio Ponoc and has two Academy Award nominations under his belt. While Mary and the Witch’s Flower and The Imaginary are the only two full-length productions to so far come from Studio Ponoc, interested fans should definitely check out the anthology short film, Modest Heroes.

Check out the official trailer below and the vivid images above and stay tuned to Collider for more information about The Imaginary.