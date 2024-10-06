James Gray may not be a filmmaker who has reached mainstream success in the same way that Christopher Nolan or Jordan Peele has, but he has certainly been responsible for some of the best films in recent memory. Between his melancholy space opera Ad Astra, his adventure epic The Lost City of Z, and his regretful coming-of-age drama Armageddon Time, Gray has been a staunch analyst of isolated characters with severe social issues. It is perhaps not that surprising that Gray’s films tend to be overlooked by award-season voters, as they often prove to be quite cynical and unsparing in their condemnation of powerful institutions. It’s a gripping story about abuse and neglect that is certainly not for the faint of heart, but Gray’s haunting period drama The Immigrant is a timely examination of the systemic issues in America’s borders and the threat of toxic masculinity.

What Is 'The Immigrant' About?

Set in 1921 in New York City, The Immigrant focuses on two Polish sisters who immigrate to Ellis Island, where they begin searching for a legitimate profession upon escaping the war that plagued their home country. Ewa (Marion Cotillard) and Magda (Angela Sarafyan) face possible deportation due to the latter's lung disease, but they are spared by the charismatic charlatan Bruno (Joaquin Phoenix), who claims to be a member of the Traveler’s Aid Society. In actuality, Bruno knows that the only way for Magda to be released is if Ewa is able to make money fast, so he deceives her into becoming a prostitute. While Ewa remains temporarily trapped because of the power that Bruno has over her, hope arrives in the form of his cousin, Emil (Jeremy Renner). Emil is just as infatuated with Ewa as his cousin is, but he slowly begins to realize that she is being forced against her will to engage in activities that make her very uncomfortable.

Although the narrative may seem on a surface level to be a melodrama, the performances elevate The Immigrant into something that feels far more authentic. Cotillard is heartbreaking in the role because it is established that she is not completely naive; Ewa simply assumes that selling her body is part of the “American Dream” that she signed up for, and that she should be thankful to simply be away from Poland. Phoenix has a history of playing menacing villains in films like Gladiator and Joker, but Bruno is a far more complex character who genuinely believes that his intentions are noble. Bruno has become so obsessed with Ewa that he believes that he has more right to her livelihood than she does; the quiet, sensitive demeanor that Bruno creates for himself only makes his occasional rageful outbursts even more terrifying.

‘The Immigrant’ Is an Underrated Study in Sexual Politics

The Immigrant is a profound examination of the inherently sexist nature of capitalism, as Ewa quickly finds that she can not afford the same opportunities that would have been given to her if she were a man. Characters like Bruno impose unrealistic expectations on her because of her beauty, and seem to assume that her soft-hearted nature means that she will be completely submissive to him. The romantic feelings that Emil eventually has for Ewa are more affecting because it is clear that he is thinking of her as an individual first, and a potential lover second. Even though Emil sees a future in which he and Ewa could settle down together, he feels obliged to take her out of the nasty situation regardless of how their relationship ends.

The Immigrant subverts expectations of a romantic drama because of the soft-hearted, gradual approach that Gray takes to the material. Gray indicates that sincerity is not everything, as even the most disreputable people may have malicious intentions. The Immigrant is both a tragedy and a reflection, indicating that the lessons learned from the past should be remembered well into the future.

The Immigrant In 1921, an innocent immigrant woman is tricked into a life of burlesque and vaudeville until a dazzling magician tries to save her and reunite her with her sister who is being held in the confines of Ellis Island. Release Date July 3, 2013 Director James Gray Cast Marion Cotillard , Joaquin Phoenix , Jeremy Renner , Dagmara Dominczyk , Jicky Schnee , Yelena Solovey Runtime 120 minutes

