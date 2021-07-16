HBO Max has released the official trailer for The Immortal, which serves as both a prequel and sequel to the Italian crime drama series, Gomorrah. Directed by Gomorrah actor Marco D'Amore from a screenplay that he helped write, the film partially acts as a sequel to the third season of the gangster series, and will explore the early life of lead character Ciro Di Marzio, who is played by D'Amore. A new poster has also been released, which features both the older and younger incarnations of Ciro.

The trailer begins with adult Ciro surviving being shot, and thinking about his childhood. The trailer shows that Ciro has had his nickname of The Immortal since he was a boy. The rest of the trailer cuts seamlessly between timelines, depicting young Ciro hanging out in a club with adult gangsters, adult Ciro drowning, and some other very tense situations.

The Immortal was already released theatrically in Italy in December 2019 and was the number one movie in the country in its debut weekend. The idea for the film was first conceived on set of Gomorrah when D'Amore imagined what his character's childhood was like. The actor started writing down his ideas and then realized that he had enough material for an entire screenplay, which he wrote with four other writers.

Image via HBO

RELATED: ‘Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin’ Adds Chandler Kinney and Maia Reficco to HBO Max Sequel Series

Gomorrah is based on a novel of the same name by Roberto Savino and is the second adaption of the work after a critically acclaimed 2008 feature, which is unrelated to the show. Gomorrah's first two seasons aired in the US on SundanceTV, while the third season was released on HBO Max. The fourth season already aired back in 2019 in Italy on Sky Atlantic but has not received a release date in the states. Gomorrah has also been renewed for a fifth and final season. The Immortal is scheduled to be released on July 29 exclusively on HBO Max. Check out the official trailer, poster, and synopsis for The Immortal below.

"THE IMMORTAL finds the notorious, indestructible Naples mobster “Ciro Di Marzio” (Marco D'Amore) in Riga, Latvia, where he turns a low-level counterfeit goods syndicate into a major drug trafficking enterprise – despite the incalculable risks. After reuniting with his first mentor “Bruno” (Salvatore D'Onofrio) and receiving his latest mission, an exiled Ciro is left to fearlessly confront whatever comes his way, navigating a new chapter of gang warfare while grappling with devastating memories of loss and trauma. Weaving between Ciro’s past as an orphan in Naples’ cruel underworld and his present as a hardened, cunning assassin with nothing left to lose, THE IMMORTAL plunges into the cold, dark depths of a world where immortality is just another form of damnation."

KEEP READING: Antonio Banderas to Star in 'The Monster of Florence' Limited Series About Italian Serial Killer

Share Share Tweet Email

'Loki' Season 2: Tom Hiddleston Says "Deep Discussions" Are Already Happening Maybe we'll have to wait less than three years for Season 2?

Read Next

Jon Mendelsohn (52 Articles Published) Jon Mendelsohn is a writer for Collider, Ranker, CBR, and Wicked Horror whose brain is an encyclopedia of movie fun facts to an excessive degree. Jon is also an actor and filmmaker who enjoys travel and eating...pretty much anything that's edible. More From Jon Mendelsohn