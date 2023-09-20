The Big Picture The Impact Atlanta is a reality TV show that highlights Atlanta's influential 20-somethings, showcasing their creative process and impact on today's culture.

The cast of The Impact Atlanta are young, Black entrepreneurs with a combined social media following of over 20 million users, leveraging their personas and technology to grow businesses and set trends.

The show focuses on their journey of becoming institutions in their respective industries, emphasizing that they are there to make money rather than create drama.

The Impact Atlanta season 2 premieres on October 5th on BET+. The eight-episode reality TV show puts a spotlight on Atlanta’s most dynamic and influential 20-somethings. The cast of The Impact Atlanta in season one are five young, Black, entrepreneurs representing a new generation of influencers. With the curtain finally pulled back we got to see not just who controls the social platform but how it works. We got to see their creative process, and the impact it has on today’s culture. Along with all the thrills and spills that make this show so engaging.

With a combined social media following in excess of 20 million followers, these creatives have leveraged their personas and technology to grow businesses, set trends in beauty and fashion, and deliver music that charts. The Impact Atlanta is not a Real Housewives of Atlanta reboot, or Married to Medicine gone rogue. Dramatic breakups, arguments, and cheating scandals is not part of the show. Season one did not have any hair-pulling or fights. Instead, viewers were able to see how these young people are influencing their way into becoming institutions. This cast of the ATL is not there to make friends, or enemies, but there to make money.

The Impact Atlanta drew a record number of new subscribers to the BET+ platform when season one premiered in October 2022. Viewers are intrigued to know more about these successful influencers and to get an insight into their world. Season One was a huge hit for BET+, which was clearly down the 5 stars of the show, who are all based in Atlanta. “I’m a natural-born hustler turning influence into capital turning followers into dollars”. This quote from Jayda Cheaves, one of the stars of The Impact Atlanta can be equally used to described all the cast. Let’s take a closer at the shows Gen Z superstars.

Meet the Cast

Ariana Fletcher, 27, AKA Ari Fletcher hails from Chicago and is a successful business executive, social media influencer, YouTuber, and model. She is the co-founder of the KYCHE Extensions hair company.

Jayda Cheaves, 25, AKA Jayda Wayda was born in Savannah, Georgia, Is a multi-talented entrepreneur, actress, author, model, YouTuber, and Instagram influencer. Jayda has a line of clothing, hair accessories, and hair products on her website.

Lakeyah Danaee Robinson, 22, AKA Lakeyah, was born and raised in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Lakeyah is a rising star in the world of hip-hop. A rapper, songwriter, YouTuber, and social media personality and the youngest of the group.

Dionte Gray, 28, AKA Arrogant Tae, comes from in Chicago, Illinois. Tae is a celebrity hairstylist and social media influencer. He has his brand, The Flawless Experience, producing wigs, styling equipment, and clothing lines, and online master classes.

Destiny Bailey, 24, AKA Dess Dior, was born in St. Louis, Missouri. A rapper, entrepreneur, and social media mogul, has her own entertainment company called Show Luv Entertainment and has a merchandise clothing line.

New cast additions for season 2 include fan-favorite, Tuson Jewell who made cameo appearances in season 1. Tuson Jewell, AKA Tuson is a native of Detroit, MI, and was first seen on the show as a friend of Ari’s and Tae’s assistant. Tuson is an aspiring actor and a recording artist and released his first album, What’z My Name? At the age of just 10 years old.

Jerrika Karlae, 29, was born in Winston-Salem, North Carolina. Jerrika will also join season 2. The Atlanta-based rapper is a successful entrepreneur, model, and influencer and has a clothing line, Karlae, specializing in swimwear.

Soon after season one ended of The Impact Atlanta in November 2022 original cast member Jayda Cheaves quit the show and will not be seen this season. It was suggested the falling out she had with her former co-star Ari Fletcher led to her leaving the show. But in a recent interview with Hollywood Unlocked, Jayda said she left the show because she wasn’t being portrayed fairly. Jayda felt footage that she thought would be used got cut from the show, while other footage made her look bad. Suggesting the focus was more on the drama between her and Ari and not enough on her running her business. However, Jayda did go on to say that her appearance on The Impact Atlanta increased her followers on the social media platforms significantly.

In season one the cameras do get up close and personal with the cast and did reveal some of the tensions between Jayda and Ari. The pair were once very close, and their children often played together. Both Jayda and Ari have children with famous rappers, Jayda’s child’s father is Lil Baby, and Ari’s baby's father is G Herbo. Jayda and Lil Baby are no longer a couple, and Ari revealed on an episode on The Impact Atlanta that she is dating rapper Moneybagg Yo.

In an age where social media plays such a key role in business, music, beauty, and fashion, season 2 will give viewers more insight into cast's busy lifestyles as they prepare, brainstorm, process ideas, and seal deals. In addition to this, BET+ spokesperson said. “The new season promises to deliver on the personal growth of each of our stars, adversities, and major life decisions that could impact friendships and family.”

Putting a New Wave of ATLiens on the Map

The Impact Atlanta underlines how young creatives are already reinforcing Atlanta's presence in the world of social media and entertainment. It's a nice departure from the lengthy RHOA, which is currently prepping to shoot its 16th season and features the seasoned elite in the ATL. Low ratings and fan complaints of lackluster and forced storylines have plagued the franchise in the past five years. And those who love the nostalgia of RHOA have been dying for something new.

In an article written in the New York Times, in 2020, titled ‘The New Influencer Capital of America’, Taylor Lorenz reported on black influencers in Atlanta changing the paradigm. The article spoke about two all-black Gen Z creator mansions, the Collab Crib and the Valid Crib, whose creative members want to cement Atlanta as a hub for online talent and are hoping these homes will bring a level of legitimacy to their status within the larger creator ecosystem.

“We’re trying to work together and build each other up as one,” said Devron Harris, 20, a member of the Valid Crib. “We’re starting a wave that isn’t there for people that look like us,” said Keith Dorsey, the Collab Crib’s manager. “We could have easily moved to L.A., but we wanted to trailblaze something new. Everyone in L.A. is trying to fight to get a seat at the table, while we’re in Atlanta building our table.”

In recent years, mansions occupied by young influencers have sprung up across the United States and around the world. These content houses can be beneficial to creators. Living together allows them to learn from each other, film content together, and sometimes grow their followers faster. The most-followed person on TikTok, Charli D’Amelio, was part of the Hype House collective in Los Angeles, the subject of a Netflix series. The D’Amelio Show

The Impact Atlanta debuted in October 2022, drawing in a record number of new subscribers for BET+. In an age where social media plays such a key role in business, music, beauty, and fashion, these influencers give a glimpse into their creative process, preparation, and deal-making ventures of what it takes to truly impact the culture, trends in beauty and fashion, and deliver music that charts.

Co-creators of The Impact Atlanta Quality Control CEO Pierre ‘P’ Thomas explains why they wanted to make this show. “We are so passionate about building the careers of visionaries and thankful to be able to do a series where viewers can be inspired and learn how visions are manifested by a group of young people out there fully grinding and shaping culture already. Atlanta is a creative hub, and we want to highlight that and Black creatives while touching someone out there who should be on this path too,”.