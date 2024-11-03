True crime has long fascinated viewers, inviting them into the darkest recesses of the human psyche. Occasionally, a story in the genre, akin to a Hollywood fictional blockbuster, emerges that sends chills down the spine. Without a doubt, the stranger-than-fiction tale of the notorious French con artist Frédéric Bourdin, who audaciously impersonated missing Texas teen Nicholas Barclay in 1997, fits this bill. In 1994, thirteen-year-old Barclay went missing from his parents' San Antonio home in Texas, prompting his family to report the matter to the authorities. Three years later, he was reported to have miraculously resurfaced in Spain. How the teenage boy crossed the Atlantic remained a mystery, and weeks later, his family brought Bourdin, who claimed to be Barclay, from Madrid to their home in Texas. Bourdin, a con artist who was already wanted by Interpol for similar crimes, used his experience in trickery to beat the Spanish justice system, the American authorities, the press, and — believe it or not — Barclay's own family members to prove that he was indeed their long-lost kin.

The Imposter, a 2012 documentary directed by British filmmaker Bart Layton, chronicles this conscienceless criminal event. It is a well-made documentary that would have passed for great fiction were it not for the fact that the events it portrays are entirely true. The Imposter is like a horror movie come to life.

'The Imposter' Features its True Crime Real-Life Characters

Frédéric Bourdin, the presumptive anti-hero, as well as his victims, except for the missing Barclay, are all part of the film, giving firsthand accounts of the events. In the Barclay family, we have Barclay's sister Carey Gibson, his mother Beverly Dollarhide, his nephew Codey Gibson, and brother-in-law Bryan Gibson all represented. Also part of the film are law enforcers, the (former) U.S. Consul General in Spain Philip French, private investigator Charlie Parker, and FBI agent Nancy Fischer. While we already know how the story will end in this disturbing documentary (the film reveals it from the beginning, and the documentary's title gives it away anyway), Bart Layton structures his narrative in a way that makes you yearn for more. With a mix of structured interviews and dramatized re-enactments, Bourdin leads the narration, creating a basis for the chronology of events. Other figures are masterfully and timely brought in to add depth to the story by providing their version of events at different stages. Bart Layton carefully handles each of these real-life figures to keep you on the edge.

The Imposter opens with the bizarre scene of a homeless Bourdin in Madrid, Spain, dialing the police from a phone booth and falsely claiming to have found a lost child. When the police arrive, they find him coiled in the booth pretending to be that child, and he is taken into a foster home. While there, he devises a plan to impersonate another real missing child with the hope of finding refuge. Bourdin's scheme hits paydirt when Barclay's disappearance reaches him. There is one major problem, though: he's nothing like the American teen. He speaks English with an accent, has brown eyes and dark hair, while Barclay had blue eyes and blond hair, has no tattoos, and is seven years older than Barclay. In his own words, “the only thing he got in common with me was five fingers on a hand.” Bourdin does his best to transform into this character he has never met and doesn't know. He tells the FBI that he was kidnapped by military men and forced into a sex trafficking ring where he endured torture before escaping. It works, and with "his sister" in tow, he is aboard a plane to their San Antonio home.

One of Bourdin's earliest lines sets the pace for the roller coaster ahead:

Before I was born, I definitely had the wrong identity. I already didn't know — I was already prepared not to know who I really was. A new identity with a real passport, an American passport. I could go to the U.S., go to school there, live with that family, and just be someone, and don't have never again to worry about being identified. I saw the opportunity."

This terrifying introduction to his manipulative nature and his willingness to go the extra mile to exploit others' vulnerabilities, foreshadows the psychological horror story in the documentary. The horror is not just in the deception, but also in knowing that on-screen we have a real-life amoral human being who cares about nothing but himself, and nothing stands between him and his goal.

'The Imposter' Is a Horror Story With a Twist

The Imposter evokes horror without focusing on the brutality of the crime itself. It delves into how criminals manipulate truth for their selfish ends. If you hope for a story with a happy ending, The Imposter debunks this from the outset, declaring that what you are about to see is a well-calculated and successful scam. Unlike Making a Murderer or The Staircase, The Imposter is an intimate excavation of the human element. Its exploration of the emotional and psychological fallout that the victims experience — the internal rather than the external — is akin to classic horror movies like Alfred Hitchcock's Psycho. Its tension arises from the characters' internal struggles as much as from external threats. The film provokes many unanswered questions: Why can't the family tell the seemingly obvious differences between their lost son and the imposter? Are they so desperate to have their son back that anyone, anything, is a worthy consolation? Is there more than meets the eye, as the film seems to suggest that the family could be hiding something more sinister? Or is it just a case of the family having gone through so much anguish that accepting Bourdin is the innate human tendency to believe and hope for the best? Bart Layton's creative choices ensure that you're hooked to the very end as you hope to find answers to these questions.

What adds to the eerie feeling that The Imposter's story already holds is its setting at Barclay's San Antonio home in Texas. Revelations from neighbors about frequent violent fights in the home, some family members' apparent apathy toward Bourdin even after it’s revealed he isn’t their kin, investigators hypothesizing a more sinister occurrence, and Bourdin making bold, dark claims about the family, leave you questioning whether his acceptance into the home was a desperate bid for their redemption. But to what end? Barclay's real footage, which had been shot before his disappearance and has been used throughout the documentary, creates an unnerving, ghostly presence in the film. It's as if he is bearing witness to everything being said in the film.

Bart Layton Optimizes the Use of Narrative and Documentary Elements In 'The Imposter'

Just like in a traditional film, Layton's direction utilizes elements that manipulate viewers' emotions. He cleverly withholds information that he releases at crucial moments of the story. Still, he uses traditional documentary-style interviews where subjects share this very information in a flowing manner that he rearranges for the story. This creates a suspenseful viewing experience similar to a traditional film. His creative choice is that he wants the suspense not to be about if Bourdin will be exposed, but when. By so doing, he allows the film to focus on the core of the story. He taps into his characters' challenges, like Bourdin's obstacles throughout. How will he pass for a sixteen-year-old blue-eyed boy when he is a twenty-three-year-old man with brown eyes? Will he convince Barclay's family that he's their kin? When and how will the private detective find out? Beyond Bourdin's perspective, the other characters' narratives help fill in the gaps, leaving just enough unresolved at each turn to keep you engaged.

The extreme close-ups used in the documentary offer an intimate set-up that allows viewers to directly interact with the on-screen subjects. For instance, Bourdin's forthright narration reveals his lack of conscience, while the Barclay family's unfiltered feelings personalize the story. Layton's framing of the subjects against simple and stark backgrounds ensures your focus remains on the story, while the light score doesn't distract or over-sentimentalize the narrative. His combination of these interviews with clever re-enactments, where we rarely see the faces of the actors, paints a jaw-dropping phantasmal picture of the true events the documentary depicts.

Dealing with the issues of personal identity and family psychology, The Imposter confronts us: is our truth nothing more than carefully constructed illusions? This documentary, whose reality can be more terrifying than most horror films, isn't just a tale about a con artist — it's a reflection of our deepest vulnerabilities and the lengths we'll go to escape them.

