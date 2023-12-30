The Big Picture The Incredible Hulk faced production challenges but turned out well due to unique casting choices and conflict resolutions.

While the Marvel Cinematic Universe has suffered no shortage of challenges lately, one of the earliest issues that the franchise faced was conceiving of compelling villains. Although Kevin Feige and the Marvel creative team made pitch perfect casting decisions with Robert Downey Jr.'s Tony Stark, Chris Evans’ Steve Rogers, and Chris Hemsworth’s Thor, many of the early MCU films featured antagonists that failed to match the charisma of the heroes they were going up against. While the MCU eventually found its footing through the development of interesting villains like Loki (Tom Hiddleston) and Thanos (Josh Brolin), Feige raised serious objections about casting Tim Roth as “The Abomination” in The Incredible Hulk.

‘The Incredible Hulk’ Was Chaotic Behind-The-Scenes

Although it's not remembered as one of the best MCU projects, it’s impressive that The Incredible Hulk turned out as good as it did considering how chaotic the film’s production was. Instead of moving forward with a traditional sequel to Ang Lee’s divisive 2003 film Hulk, Universal Studios decided to create a continuation that would essentially serve as a “soft reboot” that recast the character. In addition to disassociating the new film from the toxic reputation that Lee’s film had received, the options allowed the new The Incredible Hulk film to fit within the parameters of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. However, the film’s production proved to be challenging due to the creative conflicts between Edward Norton, Feige, and director Louis Letterier.

Among the many creative decisions that caused conflict on The Incredible Hulk was the casting of the main villain. According to MCU: The Reign of Marvel Studios, Leterrier was determined to cast Roth as the Abomination, as he felt that his strengths as a character actor could create an untraditional antagonist. Roth’s performances in Quentin Tarantino classics like Reservoir Dogs and Pulp Fiction had proven that he could create dynamic, intimidating characters with a dark sense-of-humor. Casting an actor of Roth’s acclaim alongside a star as notoriously committed as Norton elevated The Incredible Hulk from being a generic monster movie into a prestigious genre movie.

Feige Wanted a Bigger Name To Play the Abomination

Despite Letterrier’s enthusiasm about getting Roth for the role, Feige initially objected to the casting because he felt that the film needed a more famous actor. Marvel’s other 2008 film, Iron Man, may have taken a risk on casting Downey Jr. as the titular character, but featured the well-known Jeff Bridges as its main antagonist. Roth simply wasn’t a major star, as he had primarily worked within independent films on the arthouse scene. Feige and Norton reportedly considered casting the late great Ray Stevenson in the role before he signed on to play Frank Castle in 2008’s Punisher: War Zone. Stevenson’s immense physicality and intimidating presence certainly seemed like a more natural fit for the Abomination compared to Roth.

Although he was concerned that Roth would not be able to draw in a crowd, Feige ultimately thanked Letterier for convincing him to make a non-traditional casting choice. Letterier had posited that allowing Roth to bring darker sensibilities to the character would help The Incredible Hulk avoid the campiness that had plagued Lee’s Hulk film. Having an intimidating villain was essential, as The Incredible Hulk avoided the origin story by featuring a version of Bruce Banner that was already aware of his abilities as the Hulk. While depicting Banner as already adjusted to his powers could have made him less relatable, the presence of a relentless villain like the Abomination made it feel like he was constantly in danger.

The decision ended up being beneficial to the film, as Roth was integral in developing a unique version of the character. While Emil Blonsky had been a KGB agent in the original comics, Roth suggested that The Incredible Hulk’s version be a soldier. Beyond modernizing an element of the character that no longer felt relevant in the post-Cold War era, the decision to make Blonsky a marine gave him a closer connection with William Hurt’s Colonel Thaddeus Ross. It also helped the film define the ethical differences between Blonsky and Banner; while Banner fears that the super serum could be utilized for malevolent purposes if it fell into the hands of the military, Blonsky wants to inject himself to gain more power.

The Abomination Returned to the MCU After 'The Incredible Hulk'

While plans for a sequel to The Incredible Hulk were shuttered due to the film’s underperformance and the creative differences with Norton, Roth’s performance as Blonsky ironically became the aspect that the film is best remembered for. Blonsky returned to the MCU for a brief cameo in Shang-Chi: The Legend of the Ten Rings, where it was established that he was taking part in an underground fighting ring in Macau. In the time since The Incredible Hulk, Blonsky’s powers had evolved to include mutated skin, webbed ears, and gills. Although Blonsky decides to return to the fighting ring after an encounter with Wong (Benedict Wong), it wouldn’t be the last time that Roth appeared in the MCU.

Roth showed a comedic side to Blonsky with his appearances in She-Hulk: Attorney At Law, which revealed that he now seeks redemption for his crime as the Abomination. Blonsky operates a support group for supervillains, and seeks the assistance of Jennifer Walters (Tatiana Maslany) after he is accused of breaking parole. Although Roth admitted that he had not expected to reprise the role, he expressed his thanks to Feige for giving him the opportunity to flex his comedic muscles. Blonsky’s transformation from an obsessive military commando into a relaxed inspirational speaker certainly makes for one of the oddest MCU character arcs.

The MCU has succeeded by making strange casting choices, and the franchise’s popularity gives it the opportunity to take risks on underrated actors like Roth. While Roth has retained his focus on independent cinema through his appearances in character-based dramas like Sundown, the flexibility of the MCU has allowed him to reprise his role as Blonsky and add new dimensions to the character. While The Incredible Hulk has been largely forgotten within the context of the MCU, Roth’s strong performance remains one of the film’s best elements.

The Incredible Hulk is streaming on Disney+.

