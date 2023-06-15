Disney+ is one step closer to having the entirety of the Marvel Cinematic Universe available for streaming, as they have announced that The Incredible Hulk will be launched on the platform tomorrow, June 16. The news marks the first time the film will be a part of the platform's catalog, as it previously wasn't there because the distribution rights are owned by Universal Pictures. Back in the early days of the franchise, Disney hadn't acquired Marvel Entertainment, and a still young MCU distributed its movies through other studios. When everything changed after the acquisition, it was harder for Disney to take control over the projects that had already been released.

Before Mark Ruffalo entertained the world as Bruce Banner, Edward Norton was the first actor to portray the Hulk in the franchise. In a gripping story directed by Louis Leterrier, Bruce Banner was afraid of his alter ego, looking for a life of solitude while he learned how to control the big, green monster living inside of him. Staying away from crowded places, living in isolated communities and keeping a heart monitor on his wrist were some of the measure the scientist took to take care of the people around him, preventing any sort of Hulk-related incident that could take innocent lives.

Even if The Incredible Hulk is not a particular MCU film that fans hold close to their hearts, its legacy can still be felt within the franchise, fifteen years after its release. Next year's Captain America: Brave New World will see Liv Tyler playing Betty Ross for the first time since the release of the 2008 feature. Not only that, but her father, General Ross, will also appear in the movie as the President of the United States. Harrison Ford will portray the classic Hulk villain, after William Hurt passed away in 2022. Hurt had portrayed the character throughout several Marvel Cinematic Universe stories.

Image via Universal Pictures

RELATED: Why Now Is the Perfect Time to Bring Back 'The Incredible Hulk's Betty Ross

What Will Captain America: Brave New World Be About?

After the events of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie) is still learning how to handle the legacy of being Captain America. Since the villains of the world don't care about his personal journey, he'll have to learn the ropes while saving the planet from an unknown threat. With so many Hulk-related characters thrown into mix, nothing good can come out of the upcoming conflict, setting the stage for the first MCU movie featuring Mackie in the leading role. Hopefully, Sam can wield the shield to the best of his abilitites and prevent a global catastrophe from taking place.

You can check out Collider's interview with Edward Norton below: