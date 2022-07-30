Released in 1964 and hailing from director Arthur Lubin, The Incredible Mr. Limpet was a comedy feature starring Don Knotts as the titular Henry Limpet. A man who has long been obsessed with fish, Limpet soon turns into one of these creatures. In his underwater exploits, Mr. Limpet eventually becomes an essential tool for the U.S. Navy in seeking out and destroying Nazi U-boats. A bizarre and wacky comedy that merged live-action human characters with hand-drawn animated fish, it was doubtful a film with this idiosyncratic of a premise would remain without a remake for long.

Over the years, Warner Bros., which released the original Mr. Limpet, has tried various attempts at delivering a modern remake of this feature. None of them have gotten off the ground despite securing some high-profile talent both in front of and behind the camera.

The first of these attempts came in the late 1990s when Warner Bros. secured Jim Carrey to play a new version of Mr. Limpet. Carrey was especially drawn to the project because he wouldn’t need to be on-set as much as he would be for, say, The Mask. Since Mr. Limpet turns into an animated fish early on in the story, much of Carrey’s efforts would be restricted to voice work. However, this was 1997, and Carrey was on top of the world as a recognizable comedic leading man. Even if he didn’t have to be on set for months, Carrey wasn’t going to come cheap, and he was angling to get a $25 million payday for playing the new Mr. Limpet.

This is where problems came into play for the project, as Warner Bros. opted to get as much mileage out of Carrey’s presence by slapping his face on a CG fish. While talking to The Best Show on WFMU, Patton Oswalt recounted how Ratatouille director Brad Bird was courted to direct this Mr. Limpet remake while the filmmaker was working at Warner Bros. To entice the filmmaker, the studio showed him a test of their CG Jim Carrey fish. Per Oswalt, Bird recounted to him that this version of Mr. Limpet was utterly horrifying and immediately put him off ever being attached to the project. Though it may have made sense on a marketing level, going this route was only preparing Mr. Limpet to fail on a design level.

Of course, all those trepidations over the look of Carrey’s Mr. Limpet would be futile soon enough since the actor departed the project in the summer of 1999. This came hot off the heels of the feature’s original director, Steve Oedekerk, also hightailing it out of the production. In the news about Carrey’s departure, Variety mentioned that Robin Williams and Mike Myers were potential names that Warner Bros. could approach to replace Carrey. However, the next iteration of this remake would focus on a big-name director rather than a famous comedian.

Less than a year after Carrey left, Mike Judge entered negotiations to direct and write the Mr. Limpet remake. Fresh off his TV show King of the Hill debuting and the premiere of Office Space, Judge was an in-demand talent that, on paper, could've lent Mr. Limpet some legitimacy. The plan, at the time, was to potentially approach Carrey again to play the lead role, but the likes of Chris Rock, Mike Myers, and Adam Sandler were also being eyeballed for the titular role.

Though Judge’s version of the film was once set to start filming as early as 2001, no further progress was made on this incarnation of The Incredible Mr. Limpet. After a few years of constant activity, this remake went into a state of dormancy for nearly a decade. In June 2009, Mr. Limpet began to swim again when Kevin Lima, hot off the 2007 hit Enchanted, was set to direct. The following year, it seemed like Mr. Limpet was gathering even more steam once Zach Galifianakis entered talks to star in the feature. Fresh off the 2009 phenomenon The Hangover, Galifianakis seemed like he could fit the bill as a famous comedic face that Mr. Limpet would need to broaden its appeal beyond just kids.

Yet another director walked into the life of this Mr. Limpet remake in 2011, though this was arguably the highest-profile filmmaker yet to be attached to the project. Richard Linklater, most famous for his naturalistic quiet dramas like the Before trilogy, was now tasked with bringing this wacky family comedy to life. Though it may have sounded like an unusual mixture, it’s not an entirely preposterous proposition. Linklater had directed major studio fare like The Bad News Bears and School of Rock in the past. Plus, he had experience with animation, albeit of the rotoscoped variety, with his projects Walking Tall and The Scanner Darkly.

In July 2014, The Wrap reported that, after a few years of lying low, Linklater's Mr. Limpet remake was gaining momentum by securing an all-star supporting cast. This included the likes of Jon Hamm, Kevin Hart, and Danny McBride, all of whom were in talks for a variety of live-action and animated roles. Galifianakis was still attached to headline the film while Keegan Michael-Key confirmed to the outlet that he and Jordan Peele were, at the moment, signed on to provide voice work for the feature. Set to start filming as early as Fall 2014, it appeared that Linklater had a major new movie on the horizon just as his passion project, Boyhood, was hitting theaters.

Image via Warner Bros.

However, as had been the case for decades at this point, the Mr. Limpet remake was never meant to get out to sea. A month after the casting update, Linklater departed the project so that he could concentrate on making Everybody Wants Some!!! instead. At the time, it was reported that Warner Bros. had been looking at other filmmakers to take over the project, which the studio wanted to start filming before the end of 2014. However, no further news ever emerged on the project. As of 2022, there has been no further momentum on the feature. Though no official reason has ever been given for the lack of additional attempts to make a Mr. Limpet remake, it’s likely the more low-key sensibilities of the feature don’t align with Warner Bros. choosing to focus on splashier family movie tentpoles like Space Jam: A New Legacy or DC’s League of Super-Pets.

Linklater’s time on Mr. Limpet, though, did end up having some kind of lasting impact, even if the movie never saw the light of day. Animator Tommy Pallotta told The Wrap in 2022 that, a decade earlier, he and other animators that Linklater had worked with on Scanner Darkly had been tasked with the 3D animation of Mr. Limpet. Working in this space helped Pallotta and the other artists "think outside of the traditional rotoscope and the things that we'd done before." Even better, Pallotta felt that the work he and his team did on Limpet helped prepare them for Linklater's 2022 animated film Apollo 10 1/2.

Taking a walk down memory lane of the various forms the Incredible Mr. Limpet remake has taken over the years is an interesting exercise on multiple levels. For one thing, it allows you to appreciate the various comedic actors that dominated the box office of different modern eras. For another, it underscores just how determined Hollywood studios can be in exploiting even the most moderately notable brand names. If it’s something people remember from decades earlier, chances are a studio like Warner Bros. will spend decades trying to slap that familiar moniker on a new movie. But even the biggest mightiest outfit can’t force every remake to exist and, as of this writing, it certainly looks like no moviegoer will be reeling in a Mr. Limpet remake anytime soon.