20 years ago, Pixar took the superhero genre by storm with The Incredibles, an action-packed animated classic following a family of supers trying to settle into a quiet suburban lifestyle until a fantastical supervillain forces them back into the light. Written and directed by Brad Bird, it's been hailed as one of the studio's finest and a witty standout in the genre before Marvel or DC hit their stride. Funko is now preparing to celebrate the milestone with a special line of Pop! figures featuring the iconic characters of the film, from Mr. Incredible and Elastigirl to their vicious archnemesis Syndrome. All four figures are available to pre-order now before they ship out this November.

Leading the collection are the super couple that started it all - Bob and Helen Parr. Instead of their matching family Incredibles outfits, however, they each don their respective blue and black and red and white costumes from when they worked individually. Elastigirl's figure also shows off her powers as her arm stretches out to an unnatural length. Anyone who purchases the figures will also have a roughly 1 in 6 chance of landing a rare black and white Chase variant instead. In addition to the heroes, the set also brings along their eccentric costume designer Edna Mode with a collectible that shows off her fiery passion for pushing the boundaries of what's possible in superhero fashion. Standing at around 3 1/2 inches tall, the figure depicts the fashion maven with a bright smile and flames in her glasses as she successfully creates her next line of suits. Rounding out the bunch is the villainous Syndrome, whose plans get foiled by none other than the baby Jack-Jack in his monster form.

The Incredibles was a more satirical take on superheroes, taking place in a retrofuturistic world where the public had largely turned on the supers after a lawsuit blaming Bob for collateral damage while trying to save a suicidal man. With a ban on the public use of powers, Bob and Helen settle down with their family and live mostly normal suburban lives, but the itch to use his abilities for good leads him back into the field. His decision draws him into a battle against the embittered fanboy he brushed off years ago, putting all of Metroville at risk. The success and widespread love eventually led to a sequel in 2018 that earned $1.24 billion, nearly double the original's box office haul of over $630 million, and garnered a strong reception from critics and audiences, even if it wasn't as well-received as the first.

'The Incredibles' Will Soon Return With a Third Movie

Viewers haven't seen the Parr family suit up for the last time either, as Bird is returning to develop The Incredibles 3 as announced during Disney's D23 showcase. Very little is known about the sequel since it's early in the development process, but it's sure to keep the same sense of wit the director's work is known for. It remains to be seen whether Craig T. Nelson, Holly Hunter, Samuel L. Jackson, and the rest of the cast will reprise their roles when the time comes. Pixar's Chief Creative Officer Pete Docter recently gave some insight into Bird's process for the third film during an interview with Fandango (via ComicBook.com), teasing:

"Brad [Bird] is an amazing collaborator. He's so fiery and passionate. Different people work different ways. He's a guy who needs a little more time to build up the steam to get the passion and the power going. I think we're at that point now. And we're not sharing any details right now, because it's still pretty malleable in terms of what the story is actually about."

All four of The Incredibles 20th anniversary figures are available to pre-order now for $11.99 apiece on Entertainment Earth. They're set to officially release in November. Get a look at the new collectibles in the gallery above.