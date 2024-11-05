It’s hard to comprehend that one of Pixar’s landmark films, 2004’s The Incredibles, is now 20 years old. The animated instant classic that follows the Parr family figuring out how to balance their superpowers and crime-fighting desires with family life and personal responsibilities remains as hilarious and exciting today as it was two decades ago. What may be the most remarkable thing about the film is that it seemed to almost clairvoyantly preempt the wave of superhero movie mania that would start to play out only a few years later, while still being a stand-out film in Pixar’s historic early slate on its own.

‘The Incredibles’ Is a Parody and Example of the Superhero Genre

Image via Disney

Like any good parody or love letter, The Incredibles manages to be a great example of its genre while also critiquing and subverting it. It has the explosive superhero action and over-the-top villains that can be enjoyed on their own. However, it pairs them with funny takedowns of superhero tropes (in iconic ways, like the "no capes" scene) and an amusing look at what the real lives of these larger-than-life heroes would be, which also helps to flesh out the film’s incredibly likable main cast of characters.

This is also impressive particularly in hindsight, as the film was doing an alternate take on the superhero movie a decade before we were getting the MCU, Zack Snyder’s DC movies, Todd Phillips’ Joker, and all the other comic book films now trying to stand apart in the over-saturated market. In fact, one can (at least partially) pin the future of successful comic book films on The Incredibles, with the biggest player in that field, the Marvel Cinematic Universe, taking cues from the film's witty plays on superhero tropes. Syndrome (Jason Lee) pointing out that he's been caught monologuing like a comic book villain was fresh in 2004. That type of lampshade-hanging became a staple of the MCU's sense of humor and was part of how it initially won over audiences sick of clichés and self-serious superhero films.

‘The Incredibles’ Represents the Best of Pixar

Close

One can also look back on The Incredibles as being part of Pixar’s golden age, a period that lasted from approximately 1995 to 2010, during which they produced some of the most creative and well-received animated films of all time. In the years since, Pixar has certainly still found commercial success with its large output of sequels like Incredibles 2 and Toy Story 4, and the occasional critical darling that harkens back to the days of old, like 2020’s Soul. Still, it's largely recognized that in terms of quality (and particularly creativity), Pixar is not what it used to be.

The peak of Pixar's storytelling abilities is also seen in this era, with every character's arc in The Incredibles feeling earned and natural. The dynamic between Bob (Craig T. Nelson), the past-his-prime husband wanting to relive his glory days, and Helen (Holly Hunter), the equally capable yet more responsible, intelligent, and risk-aware wife, makes for compelling conflict and fantastic character development that lets both of them grow. Their relationship allows for more adult, real-world conflict that we hadn't really seen from Pixar at the time. This isn't even to mention the kids, whose arcs are also handled excellently in the script, and how the film contains some of Pixar's most memorable side characters, like Frozone (Samuel L. Jackson) and the forever iconic Edna Mode (Brad Bird).

The Incredibles also marked Pixar's brand branching into an entirely new genre with its action thriller elements. Pixar's films up until that point had been well-made and enjoyable, but less genre-focused and more just generally animated family movies; The Incredibles dipped the studios' toes into an untapped tone and style. It could be argued whether this was for better or worse, as on the one hand, it opened the door for other excellent future Pixar entries exploring different genres, like the sci-fi movie, WALL-E, but its action-packed elements provided the base for some of Pixar’s less well-received future films as well, like the explosion-filled dud that was Cars 2.

‘The Incredibles’ Remains One of the Most Beloved and Impactful Animated Movies of All Time

When The Incredibles opened in cinemas in 2004, it was largely very well received, with many praising its blend of excitement with compelling character work and clever storytelling, satirizing everything from superhero films to spy movies to bureaucracy to quiet family life. There were, however, dissenters, with some reviews having a more mixed tone and taking issue with Pixar venturing into action film territory, with implications that it made for a dumbed-down, more obnoxious, noisier type of movie. Now, given how much acclaim the film generally received, it would be unfair to say there has been a huge critical reassessment of it. However, the criticisms of it have certainly dissipated, possibly because of the influx of more genuinely dumbed-down, obnoxious, noisy action films in the years since (see the Transformers franchise).

There is no doubt that The Incredibles is a marvelously entertaining, action-packed, and clever animated classic that can be enjoyed by viewers of all ages. However, it may have had even more of an impact than most audiences realize.

The Incredibles Bob Parr has given up his superhero days to log in time as an insurance adjuster and raise his three children with his formerly heroic wife in suburbia. But when he receives a mysterious assignment, it's time to get back into costume. Release Date October 27, 2004 Director Brad Bird Runtime 121 Cast Craig T. Nelson , Holly Hunter , Samuel L. Jackson , Jason Lee , Dominique Louis , Teddy Newton Writers Brad Bird

The Incredibles is streaming on Disney+.

Watch on Disney+