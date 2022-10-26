Just a week ahead of its premiere, Peacock decided to tease us to their upcoming political thriller The Independent. The streamer released today a first-look clip that teases the look and feel of the movie. The story centers around a landmark presidential race in the U.S.. For the first time ever, the position could end up being filled by either a woman or an independent candidate. But a silver bullet discovered by journalists might change the game before election day.

The clip reveals a turning point in the race, and also a heated argument about ethics in journalism. In the scene, a journalist played by Jodie Turner-Smith (After Yang) enters the office of her editor, played by Brian Cox (Succession). She has two crucial pieces of information. One is the silver bullet that will take down one candidate and turn the election, and the other is that she got a fruit from the poisonous tree – the stack of papers that proves the story and changes the game is stolen.

The Independent also stars John Cena (Peacemaker) and Ann Dowd (The Handmaid’s Tale) as the presidential candidates. The movie represents a career change for Cena, who usually leans more onto his comedic skills. A first-look image revealed by Empire back in May showcased a groomed Cena during a political rally.

Image via Peacock

The political thriller has been brewing for years: It was featured on the 2013 Blacklist – a list of the best screenplays that somehow never managed to get produced. Peacock is still keeping plot details under wraps and a trailer is yet to come out, but it’s safe to say that thriller and conspiracy enthusiasts are in for a treat with this story.

The Independent is directed by two-time Emmy nominee Amy Rice, who has an extensive experience covering both politics and journalism. She directed the documentary By The People: The Election of Barack Obama, and also wrote for the HBO series The Newsroom, which covered ethics in practically every episode. The screenplay is written by Evan Parter, who makes his feature film writing debut.

Peacock premieres The Independent on November 2. You can watch the trailer below:

Check out the official synopsis here: