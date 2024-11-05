Bryan Cranston will always be known for his role as Walter White in Breaking Bad, which many regard as the best TV show ever made, but a few years after he hung up his lab coat, he starred in a crime thriller that’s dominating streaming. Cranston leads The Infiltrator alongside John Leguizamo and Diane Kruger; the film tells the story of a U.S. customs official who discovers a money laundering scheme connected to infamous drug lord Pablo Escobar. The Infiltrator premiered on Netflix at the start of the month and has been an instant hit, jumping to the #6 spot in the top 10 movies chart. Amy Ryan and Jason Isaacs also star in the film, which currently sits at a 72% score from critics and a 71% rating from general audiences on Rotten Tomatoes.

Brad Furman directed The Infiltrator and Ellen Furman wrote the script, which is based on the novel of the same name by Robert Mazur. Ellen Furman most recently wrote The Postcard Killings, the 2020 mystery thriller starring Jeffrey Dean Morgan and Famke Janssen, and she also wrote the script for Bigger, the sports biopic led by Kevin Durand and Tyler Hoechlin. She made her screenwriting debut on The Infiltrator and has also been tapped to write People Not Places, the upcoming drama in post-production that stars Stephen Dorff and Colleen Camp. Brad Furman worked with The Infiltrator star Leguizamo in his directorial debut in 2007, The Take, and he then directed Matthew McConaughey four years later in The Lincoln Lawyer, the film that was such a success it spawned a spin-off series on Netflix.

What Else Is Popular on Netflix?

Time Cut, the time-traveling horror thriller starring Outer Banks breakout Madison Bailey has been the #1 movie on Netflix since its premiere, flanked by The Secret Life of Pets, the 2016 animated flick starring Louis C.K. and Kevin Hart, in the #3 spot. Just Go With It, the 2011 romantic comedy starring Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston is also in the Netflix top 10, along with Anna Kendrick’s directorial debut, Woman of the Hour, which she also stars in alongside Daniel Zovatto and Tony Hale. All six seasons of Gossip Girl have also jumped into the Netflix top 10 TV chart.

The Infiltrator stars Bryan Cranston and John Leguizamo and was written by Ellen Furman and directed by Brad Furman. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates and watch The Infiltrator on Netflix.

