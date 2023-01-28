Netflix is offloading two finished movies The Inheritance directed by Alejandro Brugués and House/Wife by director Danis Goulet, The Hollywood Reporter revealed. There’s an ongoing wave of multiple series and movies getting scrapped even after getting green-lit or ordered. It is unclear why Netflix decided to unload the genre movies, however, what sets the streamer's decision apart from the rest is that it has decided to shop the projects.

Per the report, Netflix’s decision to offload the titles comes as it looks to maintain about the same level of content spending from last year, about $17 billion, while focusing on profits from its 230 million-plus subscribers globally. Last week, the streamer reported a massive Q4, adding 7.66 million paid subscribers, including its new ad tier option. Netflix’s management has also seen an overhaul as co-founder Reed Hastings stepped down as co-CEO as Ted Sarandos and Greg Peters take up the position in a planned succession.

Brugués’ The Inheritance takes place on the eve of billionaire Charles Abernathy 75th birthday when he invites his four estranged children back home as he fears that someone or something is coming to kill him. To ensure their support Abernathy puts each of their inheritances on the line – if he’s found dead at the break of dawn they’ll lose everything. The feature is written by Joe Russo and Chris LaMont and stars Bob Gunton, Peyton List, Austin Stowell, Briana Middleton, David Walton, and Rachel Nichols.

RELATED: Netflix Founder Reed Hastings Steps Down as Co-CEO

Goulet’s House/Wife follows a mother recovering from a brutal accident. She moves into a prototype smart home with her family, however, things do south when she finds the house’s AI system may have sinister intentions. The movie is penned by Anna Halberg and Spenser Cohen and star cast includes Alice Braga, Kris Holden-Reid, and Sarah Gadon. The feature is produced by producers Tripp Vinson and Daniel Bekerman.

Ever since Warner Bros Discovery scrapped the Batgirl movie for tax purposes there has been an ongoing reshuffle in the industry with various networks and streamers rethinking their strategies and canceling various shows, recently, AMC scrapped ordered series like Demascus, 61st Street, and Invitation to a Bonfire – all of which were either complete or near completion. Meanwhile, Netflix’s upcoming slate includes features like Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston’s Murder Mystery 2 directed by Jeremy Garelick, Jennifer Lopez’s action-drama movie The Mother helmed by Niki Caro and Chris Hemsworth starring Extraction 2 helmed by franchise director Sam Hargrave.