Get ready for a fright with The Inheritance, a new horror film starring Peyton List and Bob Gunton.

Billionaire Charles Abernathy's family must defend him from a supernatural debt - or face deadly consequences.

Director Alejandro Brugués brings a chilling tale to life in The Inheritance, hitting select theaters and VOD July 12.

A family reunion turns ruinous in the new trailer for The Inheritance. Peyton List and Bob Gunton star in the new horror film, which was initially supposed to be released by Netflix before the streamer scrapped the project. Vertical has acquired the film, and will release it in select theaters and VOD on July 12.

In the trailer, the extended family of billionaire Charles Abernathy (Gunton, from The Shawshank Redemption and Daredevil) come to his mansion for his 75th birthday. Unfortunately, cake and presents aren't on the agenda, because Abernathy is going to die. He's not sick, mind you - he's paid a terrible price to attain his power and wealth, and someone, or something is coming to collect what he owes. But Abernathy isn't going to go quietly into that good night; he wants his family to defend him. If they do, they'll inherit his billions. And if they'd rather leave, too bad - they're all locked inside. Pretty soon, it becomes clear that Abernathy's debt is a supernatural one - and that nobody might be getting out alive. The Inheritance also stars Briana Middleton (Sharper), Rachel Nichols (G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra), Austin Stowell (NCIS: Origins), David Walton (Power Book II: Ghost), Reese Alexander (The Power), and Chris Wood (The Flash).

What Other Horror Movies Has Peyton List Been In?

List (who should not be confused with the other actor named Peyton List, who starred on Mad Men and Star Trek: Picard) is best known for her role as Tory Nichols on Cobra Kai, or for her youthful work on a variety of Disney Channel series, but she is making a name for herself as a "scream queen". She recently played a real-life serial killer in Aileen Wuornos: American Boogeywoman, and starred in the sci-fi horror The Friendship Game. She also starred in Adam Sandler's horror comedy Hubie Halloween. She currently stars in the supernatural drama School Spirits as a girl who finds herself trapped in the afterlife.

The Inheritance, which was originally titled The Last Will and Testament of Charles Abernathy, is directed by Argentinian-Cuban director Alejandro Brugués, who directed Cuba's first-ever zombie movie, Juan of the Dead. He has contributed segments to the anthology horror films The ABCs of Death 2, Nightmare Cinema, and Satanic Hispanics. He also directed episodes of From Dusk Till Dawn, Into the Dark, and 50 States of Fright. The script was written by Chris LaMont and Joe Russo - but not the Joe Russo of the Russo Brothers.

The Inheritance will be released in select theaters and video-on-demand on July 12, 2024. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates, and watch the new trailer for The Inheritance below.