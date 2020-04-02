‘The Innocence Files’ Trailer Teases Your Next True Crime Netflix Obsession

Netflix has released the trailer for the upcoming true crime documentary series The Innocence Files, and it looks great. While the obsession with many true crime docs comes from how crazy the murders are, how insane the “bad guy” is, or trying to figure out whodunit in the first place, The Innocence Files takes a different approach. This nine-episode series sheds a light on the personal stories behind eight cases of wrongful conviction, and the process by which the good folks at The Innocence Project fought to help get them out of prison.

Indeed, fawning over Tiger King memes is all well and good, but this trailer is a stark reminder that these are real people, and far too many individuals are in prison for no good reason at all. The Innocence Files aims to confront difficult truths about the flaws in the American criminal justice system, and I’m eager to see how it all plays out.

Check out the trailer for The Innocence Files below. The series premieres on Netflix on April 15th.

Here’s the official synopsis for The Innocence Files: