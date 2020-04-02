‘The Innocence Files’ Trailer Teases Your Next True Crime Netflix Obsession

Netflix has released the trailer for the upcoming true crime documentary series The Innocence Files, and it looks great. While the obsession with many true crime docs comes from how crazy the murders are, how insane the “bad guy” is, or trying to figure out whodunit in the first place, The Innocence Files takes a different approach. This nine-episode series sheds a light on the personal stories behind eight cases of wrongful conviction, and the process by which the good folks at The Innocence Project fought to help get them out of prison.
Indeed, fawning over Tiger King memes is all well and good, but this trailer is a stark reminder that these are real people, and far too many individuals are in prison for no good reason at all. The Innocence Files aims to confront difficult truths about the flaws in the American criminal justice system, and I’m eager to see how it all plays out.
Check out the trailer for The Innocence Files below. The series premieres on Netflix on April 15th.
Here’s the official synopsis for The Innocence Files:
The Innocence Files shines a light on the untold personal stories behind eight cases of wrongful conviction that the nonprofit organization the Innocence Project and organizations within the Innocence Network have uncovered and worked tirelessly to overturn. The nine-episode series is composed of three compelling parts – The Evidence, The Witness and The Prosecution. These stories expose difficult truths about the state of America’s deeply flawed criminal justice system, while showing when the innocent are convicted, it is not just one life that is irreparably damaged forever: families, victims of crime and trust in the system are also broken in the process. The Innocence Files is executive produced and directed by Academy Award® nominee Liz Garbus, Academy Award® winner Alex Gibney, Academy Award® winner Roger Ross Williams; with episodes also directed by Academy Award® nominee Jed Rothstein, Emmy Award® winner Andy Grieve and Sarah Dowland.