Growing up, my mortal enemy as a child were the seemingly insurmountable stairs that always seemed to stand between me and places I wanted to get to. Some of my earliest memories remain of how I was frustrated by how difficult they were to get up, leaving me wishing there was some sort of power that could help me. Of course, powers like that don‘t exist. However, that didn’t stop me from dreaming there was some way for me to overcome the obstacles of youth. IFC’s new Norwegian supernatural thriller film The Innocents is an experience that is built around such a fantasy, showing a group of kids largely left to their own devices who discover they actually have powers that can give them a way of controlling their realities. Captured with both an eerie and dreamlike sensibility through the eyes of children, it soon shifts into being a nightmare as we witness the perils of young people learning about this immense power. What they then do with it as illuminating as it is alarming.

As conveyed by writer-director Eskil Vogt, who had previously helped write both Thelma and The Worst Person in the World with Joachim Trier, there is a greater cynicism to this story that is wrapped in an honest accounting of what it means to grow up. While there are a prevalence of superhero films that show gaining powers as being an exciting prospect, The Innocents calls this all into question and goes in the opposite direction. Even as they may be able to read minds and manipulate objects there is no kindly balding professor who will come along to guide them. There are no heroes here, only broken children trying to figure out what it is that is right. This begins with Ida (Rakel Lenora Fløttum) who we see is both a curious and casually cruel child. She will pinch the leg of her sister Anna (Alva Brynsmo Ramstad) when adults aren’t paying attention just to see what happens. Ida also knows she can get away with it as Anna has autism and wouldn’t be able to speak up about what happened. It is only the beginning of the callousness that we see take hold of the film.

RELATED: 10 Scandinavian Movies Like 'The Worst Person in the World'

The introduction to the story comes inauspiciously when Ida and Anna move to a new apartment complex with their parents. Said parents are largely in the background as this is about what it means to be a child out of the view of adults. While there, Ida befriends the lonely Ben (Sam Ashraf). He tells her how he has moved several times and we get a glimpse of how his home life is less than ideal. What captures Ida’s attention is that Ben has the ability to move objects with his mind which he demonstrates on a small rock in the woods. Soon, we also meet the intuitive Aisha (Mina Yasmin Bremseth Asheim) who can read the minds of others and even communicate with Anna when no one else can. As the kids test out their new abilities, the delicate construction of the film resembles the whimsy and innocence of a story like Petite Maman in how authentic it all feels. Of course, this takes a grim turn that remains terrifyingly plausible because of how much it feels like a fly-on-the-wall portrait of youth.

It is all part of the film's central pessimism and what it largely succeeds at capturing about youth in a way most other similar stories do not. It shows children as being capable of complex thought and social connections as a means of determining their own value system. Yes, it is built around characters who have telekinetic powers though it is also most interested in using this as a means to explore how children grow depending on their environment. All these kids are troubled in their own ways and the manner they act out by using their powers to harm others is an extension of that. Sure, it begins with small things like Ida pinching her sister or crushing a worm underfoot though it becomes much more than that. It becomes interested in what it means to come of age in a world that has abandoned you to the banal evils lurking within. You replicate what has been done to you as it is the only thing you know.

Image via Mer Films

It is all part of the gradual and methodical uncovering of how even young kids form ideas about the world to make sense of morality for themselves. Those we like to dismiss as being solely “bad kids” don’t just become that way out of nowhere. The Innocents shows how children are molded by their environments and become reflections of them. There are no monsters in the film even as they commit monstrous acts. This doesn’t excuse it, though it does help to understand it. The title is a pointed way of inviting us to reflect on this, raising questions about why certain kids lose their childhood innocence as they are forced to grow up far faster than others. We don’t see the problems of poverty and class directly, though it is always in the background in the toll it takes on those meant to be raising these children. Even when the kids don’t fully see it, the film weaves it into their upbringing. It reveals how innocence comes from protection and can be lost in a world that will subsequently turn on you without warning. Brutality only begets further brutality when that is all you know.

The film does risk falling into some unfortunate stereotypes that undercut the eventual impact. This comes when it quickly reduces Ben, a rare character of color in a Norwegian film, to being somewhat one-dimensional as a villain without providing as much depth to his descent. There also is the troubling aspect of Anna who is not played by a kid with autism. It invites worthwhile criticism and conversation to what certainly seems to be a well-intentioned, compassionate portrayal that still treads dangerously close to being a trope. These are flaws that are worth unpacking, though when it all comes to an appropriately grim conclusion you realize how the world being portrayed here is far from perfect. When a silent yet collective determination is made that a certain character is beyond saving, you realize how the cycle that has abandoned him will only continue. It does this in a manner that is as committed as it is creative, communicating all of its central themes through a simple glance or a holding of hands. There is no bombast or spectacle in these sequences. Instead, a cold sense of resignation sets in that doesn’t flinch away from the sinister implications of what it says about these once innocent children and, by extension, us as the broken adults that they will become.

13 Spooky Haunted House Movies to Send a Shiver Down Your Spine

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Share Email

About The Author

Chase Hutchinson (156 Articles Published) Chase Hutchinson is a Feature/Review Writer for Collider. His work has also appeared in a variety of publications including The Stranger, The Portland Mercury, The Inlander, and The Sunbreak. He lives in Tacoma, WA (it is near Seattle, though still very much its own thing) where he works as a writer and journalist. More From Chase Hutchinson

Subscribe to our newsletter Sign up for Collider's newsletter for exclusive news, features, streaming recommendations and more Click here to subscribe