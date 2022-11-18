They also share what drew them to the project, what the Cate Blanchett test is, and why Bratton chose 'The Inspection' as his feature film debut.

In writer-director Elegance Bratton’s directorial debut The Inspection, which held its world premiere at the 2022 Toronto International Film Festival, he explores themes of self-identity and belonging, based on his own true experiences. Following young Marine Corps recruit Ellis French (played by Jeremy Pope), Bratton chronicles the raw and personal story of French’s journey to self-acceptance through his time in the military during the “Don’t Ask, Don’t Tell” era. French joins after his homophobic mother, played by Gabrielle Union in the film, kicks him out at 16, leaving the young boy homeless and alone.

During their interview, Pope and Union reveal how The Inspection’s “beautiful” script and Bratton’s “brilliant soul” are what hooked them to join the project, discuss the weight of filming emotional scenes, and Bratton shares why he chose this particular work as his directorial debut, suggesting he wanted to provide the world with a film that asks us to focus on our “shared humanity.” The three of them also discuss what other projects they want new fans to check out in order to understand them individually as artists. You can read the full interview below, or watch the video above.

COLLIDER: So I like throwing a curveball at the beginning. For all three of you, if someone has actually never seen anything you've done before, what is the first thing you want them watching and why?

GABRIELLE UNION: Let's start that way.

BRATTON: Oh wow. Wow. Besides The Inspection, which comes out November 18th. I guess the first thing I would want them to watch is my documentary Pier Kids. It's about queer and trans homeless youth on Christopher Street in the West Village, and how they use public space to find chosen family, and to overcome homelessness. I made the movie over five years. I made it literally in my dorm room with a camera that I purchased. It's literally made from the mud, and now it's on PBS, and it won a film Independent Spirit Award. I think if you want to get to know me and where my heart is as an artist, that's a really great way to start.

POPE: I'm going to piggyback that. If you want to get to know me, you need to watch The Inspection because I'm in the season of championing Elegance, and it comes out November 18th, and I want you all to be in the theater to see it.

BRATTON: Yes.

POPE: So that feels very pressing, and special in my heart right now. I would love to gift whomever out there to see The Inspection.

UNION: Like an advanced copy? Let's have a conversation about piracy.

POPE: Right, right.

UNION: No, I think for me, to know me as an individual, you got to watch Bring It On. That's pretty much me in real life. If you want to know who I am in my soul, you have to watch the documentary Half The Sky that we did where we explored, well my part of it, explored the educational disparities between boys and girls in communist Vietnam. That's what's on my soul. That's more of who I am.

Elegance, I have an individual question for you. You've obviously done a lot of shorts before, but this is your feature debut, directorial debut. What was it about this story that said, “I want this to be my feature directorial debut?” Did you ever think it might be something else?

BRATTON: Well, first of all, I got to give credit where credit is due, my life partner, Chester Algernal Gordon. I was at a moment in film school where I was going to choose between doing the feature version of my short Walk For Me or this film, The Inspection, and Chester was just on me to be like, "Listen, you need to tell a story that no one else could tell except you." What made it make sense is that, before I joined the Marine Corps, my mother kicked me out for being gay. I spent 10 years homeless, from 16 to 25. During that time, I thought I was worthless. I thought I had no value. I thought I didn't mean anything to anyone because my mother told me so my whole life.

Then I get to the Marine Corps and I find out I'm valuable because I can protect the person to my left and to my right. That empowered me. I didn't expect to find that empowerment in that way in bootcamp, but I did. I just feel like in this moment we're living in, where things are so polarized between conservative and liberal and Democrat, Republican, male, female, black and white, we need something that can start a conversation between both sides. Rather than screaming at one another, what does it look like if we focus on our shared humanity and that human connection? And this film is really, really centered on that.

I'm curious for the two of you, what was it like reading the script for the first time, and was this one of these things where you’re three pages in and you're like, “Oh, I'm doing this?”

POPE: I think for me, I read the script and I was fortunate to be able to hop on a Zoom with Elegance right after, just to have a conversation. My team had sent it to me, just like, "We think you should meet this brilliant soul." And that's exactly what he was. He was a special energy.

I'm always looking to work with creatives that are just doing special and unique work, and that's where he was at in his life. We really just got to have a conversation about what does it mean to be an artist? What does it mean to be a Black, queer artist? And how we want to use our voices, and our truths, and our pain to be something bigger for other people, to be that beacon of representation, or something that's tangible for someone out there to go, “I'm going to be okay. I can also do this. My dreams are valid. I am worthy. I am more than enough.” So, being able to have that conversation immediately after reading the script, it just felt like I would be so blessed to be on that journey with him.

UNION: When I got the script, it was to produce and to act. I got the producer part. I got where I could be impactful as a producer because the script is a winner. You read things, and sometimes you're like, “Ah, this one's going to require surgery, and a whole slew of writers and a lot of stuff.” But this, as is, was beautiful. It was a winner. As a producer, I'm like, “Cha-ching.”

But I'm like, “Now who would I be in this?” They're like, "The mother." I'm like, "Ah, don't see it." But Elegance had a confidence in me that I've never had in myself or my ability, and he saw something in me that told him that I could pull this off. Because he had so much confidence, I had to find it within myself. But it started with the words. A lot of times the words are just not there, and from literally page one, you're blown away. So yeah. But it was a winner from page one.

There's a very powerful scene in this movie in the third act, in a hallway, and I know it must have been a challenging day on set to film that scene. I don't know how much you want to say about it because I'm trying to be guarded with spoilers, but can you sort talk about filming that sequence because it's so emotional, and it's raw, and it feels so honest.

POPE: I want to speak about it.

BRATTON: Yeah.

POPE: I think what it is is, this is a very unique filming experience for I think all of us. Gabs expressing she had to go to a place and dig from something that felt foreign. And I was making myself available for Elegance because this is real pain, and this is real-life events, and things that were said to him. So my responsibility was just to show up for him that day, specifically in the hallway, because as he has said, a lot of the things that Gab was saying were said to him. So I knew that it needed to be a safe environment, and we needed to be open, and we needed to be able to go through that healing in real-time together on that day.

I'm very proud of that scene. I'm very proud of how Gab showed up because we had to hold each other down in a real way. It was hard not to want to break down in tears the whole time because you, Jeremy, is struggling with just the idea of what this means for French, and what this meant to Elegance. But I knew that by us going through it, it meant that he went through it. And what that means is he could then lead that piece in that hallway, and he didn't have to carry the weight of that heaviness much longer.

My last thing real quick. Elegance, I read the Cate Blanchett test for Jeremy, which I found very funny. Can you explain what that test means?

BRATTON: Sure. The Cate Blanchett test is, essentially, if you watch a Cate Blanchett movie, I feel like there's always a scene where it's just her emoting to camera. There are no other actors. And through her emotions, you can track what she's been through, and get a sense of where she's going. Can an actor just captivate? And Jeremy passes that test in flying colors. The most expressive eyes, the most sensitive soul. You're like my favorite actor, dude.

The Inspection premieres in theaters on November 18.