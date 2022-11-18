Just as getting out of bed and facing a new day can often be a monumental achievement, the very act of existence can sometimes be a vibrant form of protest. It’s not a replacement for other manifestations of protest, including taking to the streets in protest or voting. But openly being your gender, not hiding your sexual identity, refusing to conceal aspects of your culture just to make white people “comfortable,” these small things can be welcome rebukes to societal norms that demonize “the other.” Cinema as an artform is built on the backs of people like D.W. Griffith who embraced the idea of film being a tool to suppress marginalized voices. But motion pictures like the recent drama, The Inspection, have fought back against the early influencers of film by offering visions for how this artform can depict existence as a form of vivid protest.

Protest in 'The Inspection'

Image via A24

Written and directed by Elegance Bratton, The Inspection concerns Ellis French (Jeremy Pope), an openly gay twenty-five-year-old enlisting in the U.S. Military in 2005, when Don't Ask Don't Tell is still the law of the land. He's entering a space where, the moment you get off the bus and meet your superiors, one of the questions they ask to make sure you're on "the right side" of things is "are you a homosexual?" You must answer "no" or else you'll be in deeper trouble than you can ever imagine. Out of a desire to inject meaning into his life, even if he dies while enlisted, French plays along. He’ll say “no,” act like he’s talking to a girlfriend back home when he’s on the phone, and conceal any behaviors that could “out” him to his fellow soldiers-in-training.

It isn’t long before the truth comes out and French is revealed to be queer to everyone in his battalion, but even after this traumatizing experience, he’s not leaving. It’s not that their words don’t hurt, but French opts to endure and make noise in a space where he’s not wanted. Just staying around to follow all the training in this boot camp is a rebuke against people who would rather he was erased from the face of the Earth entirely. His fellow trainee, Ismail (Eman Esfandi), is going through similar circumstances as a practicing Muslim in this squad. Everyone, especially their commanding officers, see Ismail as no different than the people in Iraq they’re being trained to slaughter. This culminates in a training exercise where Ismail is ordered by one of his sergeants to stand out in a field as an object the other trainees can use for target practice.

Afterward, Ismail begins to sob in the bathroom, with French going in to comfort him. The duo eventually hug and Ismail, in his most vulnerable, remarks that he just wants to go home. “We can’t,” French responds, “If we do, they win.” French isn’t erasing Ismail’s pain, but at this moment, both men know they have to challenge the conceptions of who can exist within this military unit. They’re not changing, so the world better get used to it. It’s a tender exchange encapsulating how The Inspection approaches the idea of existence as protest, with the concept appearing in further clever moments in the film like French using war paint like makeup. This moment has real passion and personality to it, the kind of elements systemically-ingrained homophobia seeks to snuff out.

RELATED: 'The Inspection' Trailer Brings Gabrielle Union and Jeremy Pope Front and Center

Existence as Protest in 'If Beale Street Could Talk'

The Inspection is not the only recent period piece to explore the concept of existence as protest, of course. There are countless other examples of this phenomenon, but one of the most vividly poignant is If Beale Street Could Talk. The richly human filmmaking of director Barry Jenkins is always a gift to watch unfold. His camera unearths so many years of hardened experiences and conflicts in just a stare into the camera. There’s a deep love for who he chronicles on-screen that the audience can’t help but share before the credits begin to roll. This style of directing is a godsend for Beale Street, an adaptation of a classic James Baldwin text concerned with a wrongfully imprisoned man and a love as deep as the ocean.

By the end of the film, Alonzo "Fonny" Hunt (Stephan James), who has been wrongfully incarcerated over raping a woman, accepts a plea deal after realizing there's no way to prove his innocence. As his incarceration begins, his girlfriend, Clementine "Tish" Rivers (KiKi Layne), gives birth to their child, Alonzo Jr. In an epilogue, we see Tish and Alonzo Jr. visit his father in prison. Sitting together at a table, the duo is surrounded by signs forbidding any touching of inmates. They’re now in an environment forbidding the kind of physical intimacy that defines their greatest memories together.

Underneath the table and unbeknownst to nearby guards, Tish and Fonny begin to hold hands. This is the quiet reaffirmation of their humanity, their love, and all the other elements the American justice system has tried to erase. But instead of vanishing under the rug, they're going to remind each other of their love every chance they get. To love another human being is to see them as a human being. This provides a welcome jolt of humanity to Fonny’s life now that he’s trapped in a place that boils him down to a number. The continued existence of their romance is a passionate protest reminding the world that Fonny and Tish will not be solely defined by these horrific events.

You Can Protest by Just Being Yourself

Image Via MPI Media Group

The Bobcat Goldthwait documentary Call Me Lucky treads into incredibly dark territory to chronicle Barry Crimmins, an influential stand-up comic whose psyche has been shaped by the childhood sexual abuse he experienced. In one of the film's final scenes, this comedian pens a letter dedicated to the larger world that talks about how he's managed to endure in the face of so much trauma. In this letter, the man notes that he often hears people talking about how, if they ever encountered a pedophile, they'd shoot them right there on the spot. However, this comedian wouldn't want to kill the kind of sexual predators who forever fractured his psyche. Instead, he notes that he'd want them to remain behind bars for their entire life and to watch him grow up into a human being with a full-fledged life. The ultimate punishment for these monsters would be to see that he’s continued existing. Here, getting out of bed and facing a new day is a fiery rebuke against human beings who did unspeakably evil things to him in his childhood. Living is his “revenge.” Existence is his protest. Survival is a victory. These are the truths that Barry Crimmins lived by.

Call Me Lucky is yet another striking manifestation of existence as protest within cinematic narratives, though it’s, of course, not the only way one can protest. None of the aforementioned movies or countless other motion pictures are a warning against other forms of active protest, like marching, or championing important causes to your local government. The likes of Monsters & Men, Harlan County, U.S.A., BPM (Beats Per Minute), or Bad Axe (among many others) are all quite effective at showing people whose very existence is a form of protest while also depicting those people taking to the streets to protest grave injustices in American society. Sometimes, protest must take on a more pronounced, active, and loud form, especially when so many marginalized voices are silenced in America.

But that’s not the only way protest can manifest in the real world and it’s certainly not the only way it manifests throughout the wide world of cinema. In these other movies, viewers who may not live near somewhere with a thriving protest scene can see how everyday actions and even just existing as yourself can be a form of protest. Movies like The Inspection, If Beale Street Could Talk, and Call Me Lucky are unflinching in their depictions of various evil in this world. However, these motion pictures also suggest that a key way to combat the dehumanizing nature of these wicked forces is to show up, be yourself, and make it from one day to the next.