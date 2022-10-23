A soldier’s transformation from soft and guileless recruit to battle-ready warrior has long been a setting for movies like Full Metal Jacket, Platoon, and An Officer And A Gentleman. Writer-Director Elegance Bratton makes a fresh contribution to the canon with his first narrative feature The Inspection which follows the ordeal of new recruit Ellis French, a wannabe Marine who is young, willing, and able but also gay, to the discomfort of pretty much everyone around him.

“Have you been convicted of a felony? Are you a communist? Are you now or have you ever been a homosexual?” These are the requisite questions barked by French’s drill sergeant, to which French replies with a resounding: “No, Sir!!” That he lies to others and himself is a matter of survival. This is a time when the American military enforced a “don’t ask, don’t tell” policy. And French dutifully tries to force himself back into the closet even as he desperately longs to break through the world.

It’s a lifelong struggle that began before boot camp. French’s own mother (Gabrielle Union) is homophobic and had kicked French out of their home, leaving him homeless since he was 16.

Based on Bratton’s own story as a gay man joining the military, The Inspection promises to be more than a cookie-cutter boot camp survival story, but a brutally honest story about a gay son longing for the love of his homophobic mother and his triumph as a homosexual man in the military's hypermasculine world.

When and Where Can You Watch The Inspection?

The Inspection premiered at the 2022 Toronto International Film Festival to rave reviews. The film releases in theaters on November 18, 2022.

Is There a Trailer for The Inspection?

Newly enlisted Marine recruit Ellis French heads for boot camp where he and the fresh grunts are immediately subjected to punishing training. But training is particularly punishing for French. He is gay and forced to lie when the drill sergeant demands to know: "Have you now or have you ever been a homosexual?”

“I will break you. I promise,” the drill sergeant tells the recruits. But French has been broken before. His cruel, homophobic mother had thrown him out of the house a decade ago; he’s been homeless for years. When he tells his mother about his plan to enlist in the military, she is skeptical and not supportive. French has something to prove to himself, his mother, and the world.

Soon, French is getting his head shaved like everyone else, training as hard as everyone else, even though he’s not like everyone else. His homosexuality gets him beaten up in the shower room.

That French survives the military's repressive “don’t ask, don’t tell” period is a testament to his determination and boundless hope. “If we leave, they win,” French says. “If I die in this uniform, I’m a hero to somebody.” The trailer ends with French already in military uniform, back at the door of his mother, still trying to win her love: “I am never giving up on us.”

Who Is in the Cast of The Inspection?

Ever since The Inspection premiered at the 2022 Toronto International Film Festival, Jeremy Pope has been drawing high praise for his stirring portrayal of Ellis French. Although this is Pope’s first leading screen role, he has already been nominated for an Emmy, a Grammy, and a Tony Award for his roles in Ryan Murphy’s Netflix series Hollywood and Broadway plays Choir Boy and Ain’t Too Proud. Pope will next star as Sammy Davis Jr. in the upcoming movie Scandalous!

Gabrielle Union plays Inez, the rigidly religious, homophobic mother of Ellis French who finds it impossible to love her homosexual son. Popularly known for her role in the classic comedy Bring It On, Union will once again prove her impressive range as an actress in The Inspection for which she is also an Executive Producer.

Bokeem Woodbine (Halo) plays the sadistic drill sergeant Laws whose mission is to weed out the weak among his fresh recruits. Raúl Castillo (We the Animals) plays his second in command Rosales whose kindness and good looks draw the affection of French, leading to all kinds of complications. McCaul Lombardi (American Honey) plays French’s tormentor, the bullying squad leader Harvey. Eman Esfandi (King Richard) plays the shunned Muslim recruit Ismail, another outsider targeted for bullying. Aaron Dominguez (Only Murders in the Building) and Nicholas Logan (I Care a Lot) are also in the cast.

The Inspection’s shiniest star is its writer-director Elegance Bratton who tells his own true-life experiences as a gay man joining the military in this semi-autobiographical film debut. Bratton became homeless at the age of 16 when his mother kicked him out for being gay. After spending a decade of homelessness, Bratton joined the military and spent five years in active service as a U.S. Marine. In an interview with Variety, Bratton said:

“This is a story for anybody who’s ever felt disregarded, downtrodden and underestimated, to remind them of the power they have inside.”

Bratton is known for his award-winning documentary Pier Kids about homeless gay and transgender kids who found their own community in Manhattan’s Chelsea Piers. He is the creator and executive producer of the Viceland series My House which follows the underground competitive ballroom scene.

The Inspection is an A24 film, produced by Effie T. Brown (Dear White People) and Chester Algernal Gordon (Pier Kids).

What Is The Inspection About?

