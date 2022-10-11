Fan-favorite production company A24 released today a trailer for The Inspection, an upcoming drama that centers around a Black gay man who joins the army in search of acceptance and validation. After a successful run across film festivals and earning great praise from early screenings, the movie is gearing up for a late Fall release.

While the first trailer focused on the general story of The Inspection, the new one plays up the difficult relationship between Ellis French (Jeremy Pope) and his mother Inez French (Gabrielle Union). Ellis faces homophobia from all sides, but, of course, it’s a lot worse having to deal with it when it comes from close relatives.

Also highlighted by the trailer is the fact that choosing to be a Marine doesn’t do wonders for Ellis’ mental health, and he has to learn how to navigate the military world in order to come out the other side (mostly) unscathed. All of this in a paranoid-U.S. setting, when the country made controversial foreign policy decisions under the guise of preventing terrorism.

The Inspection is written and directed by Elegance Bratton, who makes his feature film debut after directing a slate of short films and documentaries, including the acclaimed 2019’s Pier Kids, which focuses on a group of Black, queer and transgender kids that live on the Christopher Street Pier in New York City. Bratton based the story of The Inspection on his own experience. In an interview to Deadline during the Toronto Film Festival, Bratton stated that he knows there’s a lot of LGBTQIA+ people who feel disregarded, and that “this movie is just for them.”

The movie has made an impression across film festivals, and NYFF artistic director Dennis Linn called it a movie “of rare power and confidence”, and “a debut film for the ages”. The title has already generated an Oscar buzz, and the last-trimester release window is considered the most valuable to keep potential nominees in voters’ minds. The Inspection was also selected as the closing film for the 2022 New York Film Festival, which ends next Sunday.

Aside from Pope and Union, the cast of The Inspection also features Raúl Castillo (Hustle), McCaul Lombardi (Anywhere With You), Aaron Dominguez (Only Murders in the Building), Nicholas Logan (I Care a Lot.), Eman Esfandi (King Richard), Andrew Kai (The Space Between), Aubrey Joseph (Marvel's Cloak and Dagger), and Bokeem Woodbine (Halo).

The Inspection premieres in theaters on November 18. You can watch the trailer below:

