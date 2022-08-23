A24 has released a brand-new trailer for their upcoming drama film The Inspection, which is based on the true events of writer-director Elegance Bratton.

The Inspection stars Emmy and Tony Awards nominee Jeremy Pope who plays Ellis French, a gay Black man that is rejected by his mother, played by Gabrielle Union (Being Mary Jane, Cheaper by the Dozen remake), and finds himself facing an uncertain future. In the face of the rejection from the mother he desperately wants the approval of, he decides to join the Marines and fight to succeed in a system that is not only physically demanding but also harbors deep prejudices against him. It is through these hardships and a fostered camaraderie that he finds a sense of belonging that helps him discover who he is and forever shapes his life and future.

The new trailer gives a look at this struggle that Ellis will face, with him visiting his cop mother, who scoffs at the idea of her son becoming a Marine. The trailer also shows the trials of Marine boot camp as well as the targeted harassment that Ellis faces from his fellow cadets. When asked why he wants to be a Marine, Ellis says, "My mom... she won't even talk to me. Most of my friends are dead or in jail. If I die in this uniform, I am a hero to somebody."

The Inspection marks the narrative feature-film directorial debut of Bratton, whose previous works include 2019's documentary Piers Kids which focuses on a group of Black, queer and transgender kids that live on the Christopher Street Pier in New York City. Joining Pope and Union on the cast are Raúl Castillo, McCaul Lombardi, Aaron Dominguez, and Bokeem Woodbine. The film is produced by Effie Brown, who also co-financed the project on behalf of Gamechanger, as well as Chester Algernal for Freedom Principle. A24 will also co-finance and handle worldwide distribution for the film.

The Inspection is in theaters on November 18th. You can check out the brand-new trailer for the upcoming film and read its official synopsis down below.