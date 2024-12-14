Matt Damon has spent some time in the news cycle recently after he was revealed as the first name attached to star in Christopher Nolan’s next film, and he was quickly followed by Tom Holland, Robert Pattinson, Charlize Theron, and more. Earlier this year, Damon teamed up with one of his closest friends’ brother, Casey Affleck, for The Instigators, an action flick that also stars Jack Harlow and Hong Chau. The Instigators was a straight-to-streaming Apple TV+ release, and the film spent some time in the top 10 before fading out and ceding its spot to other projects. Now, despite a 40% score from critics and a 54% rating from general audiences on Rotten Tomatoes, The Instigators is back in the Apple TV+ top 10, currently at #9 ahead of Greyhounds (Tom Hanks).

Chuck MacLean and star Casey Affleck wrote the script for The Instigators, with Doug Liman directing. Liman is best known for his work on Edge of Tomorrow, the legendary sci-fi epic starring Tom Cruise and Emily Blunt that still has fans clamoring for a sequel 10 years later. He most recently teamed up with Jake Gyllenhaal for Road House, a remake of the famous Patrick Swayze film of the same name that also stars The Suicide Squad breakout Daniela Melchior. Liman also reunited with Tom Cruise after their work together in Edge of Tomorrow on American Made, the 2017 crime thriller starring Domhnall Gleeson. He also famously directed the original Mr. & Mrs. Smith movie starring Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie, and he worked with Damon 22 years ago on The Bourne Identity.

What Else Is Popular on Apple TV+?

Fly Me to the Moon is currently sitting atop the Apple TV+ streaming charts after grossing only $42 million at the box office on a $100 million budget. The romantic comedy stars Channing Tatum and Scarlett Johansson and was directed by Greg Berlanti. Spirited, the 2022 Christmas movie starring Ryan Reynolds and Will Ferrell is also in the Apple TV+ top 10, giving fans a nice change of pace from Ferrell’s typical holiday flick, Elf. Brad Pitt and George Clooney’s Wolfs has also earned a spot in the Apple TV+ top 10, along with Blitz, the latest film from director Steve McQueen.

