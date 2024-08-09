Matt Damon and Casey Affleck are teaming up for the ultimate heist gone wrong in AppleTV+’s The Instigators. Directed by Doug Liman, the rollicking crime caper follows the two leading men as Robin Hood-inspired thieves on the run from cops, crime bosses, and a whole lot of chaos. With Damon playing a desperate dad and Affleck playing an ex-con, their plan is to rob a corrupt politician. But of course, like any high-stakes scheme, everything goes spectacularly wrong. Equal parts action, thrills, and a touch of humor, The Instigators offers a unique perspective on the already saturated heist genre.

The upcoming film is set to premiere on the streaming platform starting August 9, 2024. In the meantime, check out the star-studded cast featured in The Instigators.

Matt Damon

Rory

Damon stars as Rory, one-half of the hapless criminals part of a heist that goes haywire. Rory is suffering from severe depression, due to not being able to see or support his estranged teenage son. He begins visiting Dr. Donna Rivera, a therapist, but their sessions aren't helping as much as he'd like them to. Strapped for cash, Rory reluctantly joins a high-stakes heist, despite not having much experience.

Damon’s career skyrocketed thanks to his work on Good Will Hunting, which earned him the 1997 Academy Award for Best Original Screenplay together with co-writer and lifelong professional partner Ben Affleck. Since his breakout role, Damon has gone on to star in some of Hollywood’s biggest movies, including Saving Private Ryan, Ocean’s Eleven, and the Oscar heavyweight historical epic, Oppenheimer. Most recently, Damon is reported to be working alongside Ben again on the upcoming movie RIP, a new crime-thriller directed by Joe Carnahan.

Damon also serves as a producer on the movie alongside Ben Affleck, through their newly established production company Artists Equity. This is the second scripted feature film from the company, after Air in 2023.

Casey Affleck

Cobby

Affleck plays Cobby, an ex-con and the more confident half of the leading duo. Cobby constantly chides Rory, but also suffers from some issues of his own, including alcoholism, as he constantly fakes his sobriety tests throughout the movie.

Affleck made headlines thanks to his performance as the emotionally blocked handyman Lee Chandler in Manchester by the Sea, which not only earned him massive praise, but as well as the prestigious BAFTA award, a Golden Globe Award, and an Academy Award. Affleck is set to star in the upcoming sci-fi thriller Slingshot, in which he plays an astronaut about to be launched into a high-risk mission. Directed by Mikael Håfström, Slingshot is set to premiere in theaters on August 30.

Hong Chau

Dr. Donna Rivera

Hong Chau stars as Dr. Donna Rivera, the reluctant therapist to Rory who ends up getting involved in the duo’s suspicious schemes. Chau’s acting career took off with her first leading roles in Driveaways and American Woman. But it was only in 2022 when Chau’s name became a Hollywood staple, thanks to her Academy Award-nominated performance in The Whale and her role as Elsa, a murderous, cutthroat maître d' in The Menu. Audiences can currently check out Chau’s more recent work in Netflix’s The Night Agent, where she plays Diane Farr, the President’s chief of staff. The Night Agent is currently underway for Season 2.

Paul Walter Hauser

Booch

Paul Walter Hauser plays Booch, an accomplice of Mr. Begesai. Before his life as an actor, Hauser had a brief stint as a professional wrestler. Upon switching careers, Hauser has gone on to play supporting roles in I, Tonya, BlacKkKlansman, and Cruella. In 2022, Hauser won a Golden Globe Award and a Primetime Emmy Award for his role as the reluctant murderer Larry Hall in Apple TV+’s Black Bird. These days, audiences can hear him voice Embarrassment in Disney’s Inside Out 2. More excitingly, Hauser is set to star in an undisclosed role in the upcoming Marvel Studios movie, The Fantastic Four.

Michael Stuhlbarg

Mr. Besegai

Michael Stuhlbarg stars as Mr. Besegai, a crime boss who recruits Rory and Cobby. Stuhlbarg first made a name for himself in film thanks to his performance as the troubled university professor Larry Gopnik in 2009’s A Serious Man. Stuhlbarg has ventured off to various roles, often portraying real-life figures on screen. His portfolio includes George Yeaman in Lincoln, Andy Hertzfeld in Steve Jobs, and Arnold Rothstein in HBO's Boardwalk Empire. The actor received a Primetime Emmy Award nomination for his part in The Looming Tower. Most recently, Stuhlbarg starred alongside Colin Firth and Toni Collette in the limited series The Staircase, which is based on a haunting true story of a family murder.

Ving Rhames

Frank Toomey

Ving Rhames stars as Frank Toomey, a Boston Police Detective who is hunting down Rory and Cobby. A Julliard alum, Rhames's roots lie in Broadway, where he starred in the play “The Winter Boys” in 1984. The New York native eventually paved his path in Hollywood thanks to his role as Marsellus Wallace in the Quentin Tarantino cult classic Pulp Fiction. He later on starred alongside Tom Cruise as computer hacker Luther Stickell in Mission: Impossible. However, it was only until his work in Don King: Only in America that put him on the map, with his performance winning the Golden Globe in 1998 - only to give it to fellow nominee Jack Lemmon in the spirit of sharing.

Alfred Molina

Richie Dechico

Alfred Molina plays Richie Dechico, an associate of Mr. Begasai. The three-time Tony-nominated actor first made it to mainstream waves thanks to his titular role as the supervillain Doc Ock, originally playing it in Spider-Man 2 and then reprising it for Spider-Man: No Way Home. His other acting portfolio includes Raiders of the Lost Ark, Maverick, and The Da Vinci Code. He starred as Detective Ricardo Morales in the NBC courtroom drama Law & Order: LA. Molina’s most recent work is his leading role in Three Pines, which unfortunately got canceled after one season.

Toby Jones

Alan Flynn

Toby Jones stars as Alan Flynn. Jones received critical acclaim for his performance as Truman Capote in the biopic Infamous. Following his titular role, Jones went on to star in Ron Howard’s political drama Frost/Nixon, John Curran’s drama The Painted Veil, and Simon Curtis’ My Week with Marilyn. Flynn has also done voice work, notably his performance as the endearing Dobby the House elf in the Harry Potter films and Owl in Disney’s Christopher Robin. Jones’ most recent work is AppleTV+’s Tetris, based on the true story of the game’s inception.

Jack Harlow

Scalvo

Jack Harlow stars as Scalvo, a young criminal who joins Rory and Cobby on their heist. Hailing all the way from Louisville, Kentucky, the hit rapper has been knee-deep in the music industry since he was only in high school. Wanting to go beyond the limits of his hometown, Harlow released his first mixtape “18” on SoundCloud, with his breakout song “Ice Cream” earning more than 900k plays on Spotify. On top of his musical endeavors, Harlow dipped his toes into the acting scene with his role in White Men Can’t Jump, in which he played Jeremy, a former basketball star whose sports dreams seem unattainable due to his injuries.

Ron Perlman

Mayor Miccelli

Ron Perlman plays Mayor Miccelli, the long-incumbent mayor of Boston, whose campaign gala becomes the target of the movie's central heist-gone-wrong. Best known for playing Vincent in the TV series Beauty and the Beast, fans might best recognize his voice acting work as the enigmatic supervillain Slade in the Teen Titans animated series. Perlman has also lent his voice as the narrator of the post-apocalyptic game series, “Fallout”. Perlman is set to star in Clark Duke’s upcoming movie Stranglehold, described as a heist-gone-wrong comedy of sorts.

