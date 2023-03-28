Those jokes about everyone in Hollywood appearing in projects for Apple are starting to seem less and less like jokes. Every day, another big and exciting name is attached to a film or series from Apple, and today is no different. Deadline is reporting that Ving Rhames, Alfred Molina, and Ron Perlman have joined the ever-growing ensemble cast for Apple Original Films’ The Instigators.

The film will star Matt Damon and Casey Affleck as a pair of thieves that must go on the run with one of their therapists after a robbery goes wrong. Currently, the nature and size of Rhames, Molina, and Perlman’s roles are unknown. The ensemble cast for The Instigators is rounded out by Hong Chau, Paul Walter Hauser, and Michael Stuhlbarg.

Rhames, Molina, and Perlman are three names that are always exciting to see attached to a project. Rhames is best known for films like Pulp Fiction and the Mission: Impossible franchise. He recently lent his voice to the critically acclaimed animated film Wendell & Wild and is currently gearing up for the widely anticipated release of Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One. Molina is a three-time Tony-nominated actor who is likely best known on the big screen for his turn as the supervillain Doc Ock, last seen in Spider-Man: No Way Home. He has also given acclaimed performances in films like Magnolia and series like FX’s Feud. Perlman was last seen in the new hit series Pokerface as well as recent hit films like Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio, Don't Look Up, and Nightmare Alley. He can also soon be heard taking over the role of Optimus Prime in Transformers: Rise of the Beasts.

Who Are the Creatives Behind The Instigators?

Doug Liman is directing The Instigators from a script by Chuck MacLean and Affleck. The film will actually be a reunion between Liman and Damon, as Liman directed The Bourne Identity. Liman’s other directing works include Swingers and Edge of Tomorrow. This will also be the fourth film written by Affleck, who has previously written films he starred in like Light of My Life and I'm Still Here. The Instigators will be produced by Damon alongside Ben Affleck through their production banner, Artists Equity. Jeff Robinov, John Graham, and Kevin Walsh will also be producing. The film was also developed by Robinov, Graham, and Casey Affleck.

