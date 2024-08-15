The Big Picture The Instigators revolves around a heist gone wrong, leading to a wild journey of evasion from law enforcement.

The film humanizes criminal characters by delving into their motivations and histories.

The story ends with optimism and humor, with the main characters gaining their freedom.

The Instigators is the latest of many collaborations between Matt Damon and the Affleck family. Although Ben Affleck acts only as a producer through Artists Equity, the company he founded with Damon, his brother Casey Affleck again shares the screen with Damon after having previously done so in popular films like Good Will Hunting, Gerry, and The Ocean’s Trilogy. In this crime dramedy, troubled Marine veteran Rory (Damon) and alcoholic ex-convict Cobby Murphy (Affleck) are involved in an ambitious heist that quickly turns disastrous, leading them to flee throughout Boston with a virtual army of law enforcement on their tails. So, does the pair’s journey end with them keeping their freedom or not?

In 'The Instigators,' Matt Damon and Casey Affleck Run From the Law

At the beginning of the film, assuming that corrupt Mayor Joseph Miccelli (Ron Perlman) will again win reelection, gangsters Mr. Besegai (Michael Stuhlbarg) and Richie Dechico (Alfred Molina) hire Rory and Cobby, along with one of their own regular operatives, Scalvo (Jack Harlow), to rob Miccelli’s reelection party, at which they believe he will be accepting a large amount of bribe money. Rory, who has never committed a felony before, is adamant that he be paid $32,480 regardless of the outcome of the robbery. When the trio finds the party venue much more crowded than they expected, with most of the money having already been taken away via armored truck, Scalvo panics and attempts to rob Miccelli and other city government officials directly before getting himself and the police commissioner killed in a gunfight. Despite being shot in the shoulder, Cobby manages to get himself and Rory away from the venue, after which they go on the run from both law enforcement and Besegai when the latter sends assassins after them. With Cobby’s condition worsening, Rory turns to his psychiatrist, Dr. Donna Rivera (Hong Chau), for medical help, which she agrees to provide on the condition the pair act as if she is their hostage, so she doesn’t feel complicit in aiding their crimes.

'The Instigators' Humanizes Its Criminal Characters

Partially through their journey, Cobby asks Rory why he is so insistent on being paid such a specific sum. Rory explains that it is the exact amount he owes his ex-wife in various kinds of child support and feels that once he pays it he will have earned the right to see his son again. In an uncharacteristic moment of sentiment, Cobby tells Rory that kids care more about their parents being present than what material support they can or can’t provide and urges him to see his son play hockey if he gets the chance, regardless of whether he gets the money or not. Cobby also explains his tense history with Besegai’s group. His brother had been part of the gang but was abandoned to take the fall for one of their crimes. Cobby instead confessed to the crime, leading to his prison stint, during which his brother died of a drug overdose. The fact that he didn’t inform on them earned him some grudging respect from Besegai and company, though Cobby understandably resents them.

Eventually, Cobby realizes that one of the few items they managed to obtain in the robbery, the mayor’s bracelet, is marked with numbers that make up the combination to the safe in his office at city hall. Disguising themselves as firefighters, the pair pull an alarm to attempt to empty the building so they can rob the safe, but are trapped in the office when police snipers arrive. They take Miccelli’s underappreciated lawyer, Alan (Toby Jones), as another mostly agreeable hostage, with Alan even giving them a pair of hard drives containing both evidence of Miccelli’s corruption and information on how to obtain $100 million of the mayor’s untraceable currency.

'The Instigators' Ends With Optimism and Humor

After pocketing the drives and some cash, the duo attempt to escape, pushing the safe out the window, so the onlooking crowd will riot in an attempt to take some money for themselves, before fleeing in a stolen firetruck. However, they are apprehended by Frank Toomey (Ving Rhames), an officer in the Boston Police Department’s Special Operations Unit, who refuses their attempt to bribe him with the drives. This leads to the guys spending a short time in jail, but when Miccelli’s successor, Mark Choi (Ronnie Cho), is presented with the evidence by one of his aides, he decides to quietly take the untraceable money for himself. He subsequently has Rory and Cobby released with the unspoken condition that they keep their knowledge of the money secret.

Although no richer than when they started, the pair have their freedom and go their separate ways after a few last joking jibes at one another. Later, Cobby is shown sitting on the front steps of Dr. Rivera’s apartment building. During their chaotic sojourn, he and the doctor developed a friendly rivalry based on mutual mockery, with Cobby also unsuccessfully flirting with her. Upon seeing him, she notes that he’s loitering, and he playfully asks if she is going to call the police. The film leaves the outcome of their conversation ambiguous, but based on everything that came before, the two most likely implications are that Cobby is turning to Dr. Rivera for help dealing with his own mental health struggles — or starting a romantic relationship. Rory is last shown taking Cobby’s advice and attending one of his son’s hockey games, causing the boy to smile.

After the main characters’ resolutions, the film also features a mid-credits scene. Rather than teasing a sequel or connections to any other films as mid and post-credits scenes often do, this one instead ties off a dangling plot thread while also delivering a payoff to one of the film’s running jokes. After the initial robbery went wrong, Besegai fled to Montreal, later being joined by Dechico. The mid-credits scene shows both men frozen to death, with the police, who find their bodies, remarking that they should have worn boots more appropriate to the snow-covered landscape. Throughout the film, Cobby frequently suggests that he and Rory attempt to escape to Montreal. Still, Rory always argues that surviving in the Canadian wilderness would be next to impossible without more resources, like a good pair of boots, and that even on the slim chance they made it to the city, doing so would not solve all their problems.

