The Big Picture Matt Damon and Casey Affleck star in crime caper The Instigators as Robin Hood-inspired thieves.

Directed by Doug Liman, the film features a large ensemble cast and promises action-packed thrills.

The story follows the pair as they attempt to evade capture after a heist goes wrong, with their therapist held hostage.

In an image exclusively revealed by Empire Magazine, Matt Damon and Casey Affleck ride in a car together, looking dazed and with Affleck's Cobby wounded in the face. The image certainly suggests some sort of fight sequence has just happened, with Damon and Affleck no strangers to a gritty action flick, with Affleck having appeared in Triple 9 and Damon, of course, portraying the iconic Jason Bourne. With previous first-look images showcasing what looks to be a slick, stylish feature, this image suggests another side to the crime caper.

The excitement for this upcoming outing has been slowly brewing ever since it was announced that Damon would be reuniting with his Bourne Legacy director Doug Liman, who is coming fresh off the record-breaking success of Prime Video’s Road House. Alongside these first-look images, it seems as if an action-packed thrill ride is in store for audiences following the release of the movie's trailer. Balanced between breathless confrontation and frantic humor, the Apple TV feature manages to juggle a huge cast with an equally ambitious narrative as the streamer's run of big-budget projects continues.

Damon and Affleck are Robbers on the Run in 'The Instigators'

Image via Empire Magazine

Damon and Affleck play Rory and Cobby, a pair of Robin Hood-inspired thieves who steal from corrupt politicians with the aim of balancing the status quo. However, after an unassuming mission goes wrong, the pair are forced to hide in the shadows of the city, taking Rory's therapist, Dr. Donna Rivera (Hong Chau), as a hostage for their getaway. Chaos and carnage expectedly ensue, with the fate of their lives, the therapists, and perhaps the entire city in their hands. An official synopsis for the movie reads:

"Rory (Matt Damon) and Cobby (Casey Affleck) are reluctant partners: a desperate father and an ex-con thrown together to rob a corrupt politician's ill-gained earnings. But when the heist goes wrong, the two find themselves engulfed in a whirlwind of chaos, pursued not only by police but also by backward bureaucrats and vengeful crime bosses. Completely out of their depth, they convince Rory’s therapist (Hong Chau) to join their riotous getaway through the city, where they must put aside their differences and work together to evade capture — or worse."

The movie also features the likes of Paul Walter Hauser as Booch, Ving Rhames as Frank Toomey, Toby Jones as Alan Flynn, Harlow as Scalvo, Caylee Cowan, and many more in an ensemble fit for a major production. Initially, the movie will have a limited theatrical release on August 2 before streaming worldwide on Apple TV+ starting August 9.