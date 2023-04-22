Ben Affleck and Matt Damon's next film through their production company Artists Equity, The Instigators, is guaranteed to be a wild ride. Damon will be teaming up with Casey Affleck for a heist flick following a bunch of thieves who employ the assistance of one of their therapists after a job has gone awry. Rap darling, Jack Harlow, is among the big names signing up for the grifting romp.

With Apple Original Films riding a wave of success with the Best Picture-winning film, CODA, under their belt, it's clear that the company's savvy production choices will lead to another hit on their hands. Starring some of the best in the business, so far, it seems like this film has the potential to hit it out of the park.

If you’re excited to see Matt Damon back in another heist movie, or just flat-out intrigued by the premise, scroll down to learn more about the film.

When Will The Instigators Come Out?

Because the film recently began production, information about the film's release date has not come up yet. We shouldn't be too surprised if the film ends up releasing sometime in 2024, as Apple's slate for 2023 is already looking quite crowded, but more on that shortly.

Where Will The Instigators be Released?

Since Apple Original Films is behind The Instigators, the film will be available to stream on Apple TV+. While some of their films go directly to the streaming service, there have been recent reports that some of their upcoming films will go to theaters first.

Apple has greatly expanded its original film output, investing in a myriad of productions written, directed, and produced by some of Hollywood's greatest creative minds like Matt Damon and Casey Affleck among others. Apple Original Films' upcoming 2023 slate is stacked and is set to make a splash. Some of the films include Martin Scorsese's Killers of The Flower Moon starring Leonardo DiCaprio, Ridley Scott's Napoleon starring Joaquin Phoenix, and John Carney's Flora and Son starring Joseph Gordon-Levitt. They recently released the Chris Evans and Ana de Armas vehicle, Ghosted.

After the streamer found success at the 2022 Academy Awards with Best Picture winner CODA, Apple Original Films also boasts a successful 2022 slate that broke the company's previous records with the Christmas musical comedy Spirited starring Will Ferrell and Ryan Reynolds, Antoine Fuqua's historical thriller Emancipation starring Will Smith, and the Selena Gomez documentary, Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me.

Is There a Trailer for The Instigators?

Since the film is still in production we don't have a trailer yet for the film and likely won't until late this year at the very earliest.

Who’s In The Cast of The Instigators?

The Instigators boasts quite a star-studded cast. Matt Damon and Casey Affleck spearhead the film, playing the pair of thieves whose robbery goes awry. This isn't the first time the two have worked together, they previously starred in Chasing Amy, Good Will Hunting, the Ocean's trilogy, Gerry, Interstellar, and they will next both be seen in Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer. Damon also produced Manchester by the Sea, which won Affleck the Oscar for Best Actor in 2017.

In February 2023, Academy Award nominee Hong Chau joined the film. This marks the second time Chau has starred opposite Damon, the first being in Downsized. Chau has also appeared in the series Watchmen and Homecoming. Chau has been dominating the screen as of late, she was a major scene-stealer in the satirical comedy The Menu, and received her first Academy Award nomination for Best Supporting Actress in The Whale, and had a role in the acclaimed drama Showing Up. She was also seen in two high-profile series in 2023, Peacock's Poker Face and Netflix's The Night Agent. She will next be seen in Wes Anderson's Asteroid City and Yorgos Lanthimos' AND.

After his leading role in the White Men Can't Jump reboot, The Instigators will serve as Grammy-nominated, Kentucky rapper Jack Harlow's second Hollywood film.

After earning critical acclaim for his role in the Apple TV+ miniseries Black Bird, Paul Walter Hauser will be reuniting with the tech giant. He also recently earned the Game Changer Award from the Hollywood Critics Association for his powerful performance as the titular character in Clint Eastwood's highly lauded, Richard Jewell. For his role in Black Bird Hauser won a Golden Globe for Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Limited Series, Anthology Series or Motion Picture Made for Television and a Critics Choice Award for Best Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television. He has also starred in notable films from the likes of BlackKklansman, I, Tonya, Da 5 Bloods, and Cruella.

Michael Stuhlbarg is also on the cast list. A veteran character actor, Stuhlbarg has appeared in numerous films and series including A Serious Man, Your Honor, Call Me By Your Name, Men in Black 3, Steve Jobs, Hugo, The Post, The Shape of Water, the Doctor Strange films, and Bones & All. He received 2 Emmy Nominations for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie, for his roles in The Looming Tower and Dopesick.

Alfred Molina (Spider-Man 2), Ron Perlman (Hellboy), and Ving Rhames (the Mission: Impossible franchise) have also joined the film in undisclosed roles.

What’s The Plot of The Instigators?

When a botched robbery goes wrong, causing two thieves to go on the run, they turn to one of their therapists for help and drag them along into their mess. Not a lot more about the plot has been revealed besides the film's synopsis. Time will tell what kind of hijinks and adventures ensue for the thieves. Plenty of factors can lead a robbery to go south. Whether it's ego or genuine human error, things can go sideways fast.

The most intriguing element of the plot is the therapist's role in the film and the infinite amount of jokes that can be made off of the dynamic between a therapist and their criminal patient. In 1999's Analyze This, dynamic duo Billy Crystal and Robert De Niro mined the relationship between a therapist and a mob boss into comedy gold. While The Instigators has been notably marketed as a thriller, perhaps production will take a page out of Analyze This' book and add some quick-witted levity for audiences.

Who Is Making The Instigators?

Image via YouTube

Apple’s in-house production company will be footing the bill for The Instigators' production, guaranteeing a slick quality to the cinematography. The film will be directed by Doug Liman, known for his work on Swingers, Mr. & Mrs. Smith, Jumper, and Edge of Tomorrow. Liman last directed Damon in The Bourne Identity in 2002, launching the action-adventure series into the stratosphere.

The script was written by Chuck MacLean co-wrote the movie, and was developed by Casey Affleck, Jeff Robinov, and John Graham. Matt Damon co-produces with partner in crime Ben Affleck under their production company Artists Equity for distribution by Apple TV+. The Instigators was announced as one of the first projects on slate for Artists Equity, Affleck, and Damon's new production company. Through Studio 8, Jeff Robinov and John Graham will also produce along with Kevin Walsh via his production company, The Walsh Company.

When and Where Is The Instigators Filming?

Filming for The Instigators kicked off in March 2023 in Boston and is still ongoing.