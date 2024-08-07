Apple TV has been the home of some of the most exciting new releases for the past few months. Standing shoulder to shoulder with streamer giants like Netflix and Prime, the Apple-owned platform has entered into a no-expense-spared run of big-budget projects that have seen great results. From the likes of Dark Matter to Presumed Innocent, major stars and intricate technical quality combine to make each month of Apple TV+ unmissable.

August 2024's big project comes in the form of The Instigators, an action comedy reuniting Matt Damon with his Bourne Identity director Doug Liman and Good Will Hunting co-star Casey Affleck as an unlikely duo thrust into the world of organized crime. Production on the project began back in March 2023 and took place in Boston. Cited by Collider's own Tania Hussain as, "a fun heist film with heart that blends the right dose of humor, action, and emotion for a comedy you can watch again and again," The Instigators promises fast-paced fun and furious action all mixed in with some deftly realized direction from veteran Liman. So, with that in mind, and with an unusual mix of release date information that may cause some confusion, here is a breakdown of exactly where you can watch and stream The Instigators.

When Is 'The Instigators' Coming Out?

Officially, The Instigators will be made available to the world on August 9, 2024. The action comedy isn't the only movie releasing on this date, with the controversial Milli Vanilli receiving a biopic titled Girl You Know It's True, and the recent Jodie Comer and Austin Butler-led The Bikeriders heading to Peacock.

Is 'The Instigators' on Streaming?

Yes! The worldwide release of this exciting next venture for Damon and Affleck will be on August 9, 2024, on Apple TV+. The film joins an exciting array of other big titles already on the platform, including upcoming releases such as the Vince Vaughn-starring Bad Monkey and the documentary K-Pop Idols.

For those without a subscription who will need one in time for The Instigators, prices start at $9.99 per month, with the MLS plan, which includes live matches from the soccer league, costing another $13 per month. For new subscribers, a free 7-day trial is available, which will give you a chance to try the upcoming Damon-led heist flick to see if it is up to his usual high standards.

Can You Watch 'The Instigators' Without Apple TV+?

The short answer to this is no, you cannot watch The Instigators unless you watch it on Apple TV+ or are one of the lucky few to see it in theaters. As has happened to some of Apple TV's other biggest hits, the movie may head to a physical release someday, with DVD, Blu-ray, and 4K announcements not yet made. Make sure to stay tuned to Collider to find out if any information regarding a physical release is announced.

Is 'The Instigators' in Theaters?

The answer to this is, factually, yes, The Instigators has received a limited theatrical release. On August 2, the movie began screening at select theaters in New York and Los Angeles, with the likes of Miami, Denver, and others joining as of August 8. However, due to the limited nature of the release, it is likely most will want to catch the film when it becomes available on streaming.

Find Showtimes for 'The Instigators'

Watch 'The Instigators' Trailer

Available to watch above, The Instigators trailer is packed with action and comedy. Featuring a grey-haired Damon as the low-on-luck Rory, the trailer showcases his and Affleck's Cobby's journey into the world of organized crime. Explosive and full of fire, this is a heist movie with a twist, as Hong Chau's Doctor Donna Rivera is taken as a hostage with her permission. Damon and Affleck look to have great chemistry, as a wild ride of laughter and action awaits. An official synopsis from Apple's press release for the upcoming movie reads: