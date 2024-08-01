The Big Picture The Instigators is a well-oiled heist comedy with humor and action, directed by Doug Liman.

Matt Damon and Casey Affleck deliver solid performances as Rory and Cobby, down-on-their-luck guys who navigate a messy heist due to a series of wrong turns.

The Apple TV+ film expertly blends comedy with touches of dark humor, while addressing mental health through therapy scenes.

It’s a good year to be an Ocean’s Eleven fan! Following the buzz surrounding Wolfs with George Clooney and Brad Pitt, the dynamic pairing’s former co-stars Matt Damon and Casey Affleck mark their big screen return together with the new heist comedy, The Instigators. Taking the classic genre for a well-oiled spin thanks to the exciting direction of Doug Liman, the Apple TV+ production expertly blends the perfect mix of humor and action with some complex nuances for an entry that is one of the year’s most surprising comedies.

Written by Affleck and Chuck MacLean (City on a Hill), The Instigators features a strong balance of comedy and drama for a film that genuinely works. As the second film produced by Damon and Ben Affleck’s company, Artists Equity, after their award-winning Air, The Instigators plays to the pulse of Midnight Run where things go wildly wrong. But even when it gets messy, Liman manages to maintain a steady, smart pace and coherent narrative. The director, who steered Damon more than two decades ago on The Bourne Identity, creates a new world for the actor that never once feels redundant. As a true underdog story that is disarmingly tender, The Instigators might not keep you on the edge of your seat, but it does operate as an exciting action-packed heist with pitch-black comedy you’ll sincerely come to love.

What Is 'The Instigators' About?

With vibes reminiscent of an indie flick that still has plenty of box office appeal, particularly in its opening sequence that sets the film’s character-driven narratives, we learn of Damon’s Rory. He’s a struggling, despondent father and former Marine in therapy whose mind goes to some pretty dark places. Debt-ridden and depressed over the relationship with his son, Rory is actively seeking therapy at the VA with Dr. Rivera (Hong Chau). But while she helps him be more present in his feelings, he remains in desperate need of making some fast cash and is willing to do whatever he has to. Enter the heist — masterminded (with an asterisk) by Richie DeChico (Alfred Molina) and Mr. Besegai (Michael Stuhlbarg), petty criminals who plan an eventually bungled job. When choosing recruits for his crew, Besegai turns to Scalvo (Jack Harlow), a young, dim-witted lowlife looking to redeem himself after a prior failed robbery. Alongside Scalvo is Cobby (Affleck), a small-time crook and big-time talker whose previous experiences stirred up abandonment issues and betrayal, leading him to hit rock bottom. With Rory and Cobby having nothing to lose, they agree to help execute Besegai’s dream heist of robbing the office of corrupt Mayor Miccelli (Ron Perlman) on election night.

But while things initially seem solid, Scalvo’s intel isn’t quite right and Murphy’s Law quickly takes effect where everything that can go wrong does. Things escalate fast as Rory and Cobby find themselves in a twist that creates more of a compelling grip. With the two pursued throughout Boston, they are barely staying one step ahead of the mob and police. To add fuel to the fire, they have law enforcement legend, Detective Frank Toomey (Ving Rhames) on their tail as he drives around Boston in a giant Special Ops unit armored vehicle. Unable to figure out what their next move should be, Rory enlists the help of his therapist, Dr. Rivera, who willingly goes on an adventure with him and Cobby. Guiding him through more than just therapy during their thrilling Jason Bourne-esque car chase, she soon becomes the perfect foil for two out-of-their-depth chuckleheads.

'The Instigators' Thrives With Its All-Star Cast

One of the joys of The Instigators is how it’s not trying to be something else. While assembling a funny, creative take on the genre, it also brings out some heartfelt performances from Damon and Affleck, who showcase a sincerely raw side to their blue-collar characters. While it can be easy for these types of characters to fall into tropes, that isn’t the case here. Instead, Rory is a man actively seeking help — something that is hard for many in his position. He might be at the end of his rope, but he is making an effort, which brings out uncompromising layers to Damon. The moments shared with Chau and Affleck finds Damon bringing a lot of heart to Rory, which makes the film all the more compelling to watch.

Meanwhile, Affleck’s character lives in an emotionally closed-off bubble, just going through the motions of life. But it’s in learning what happened to Cobby early on that we understand his motives. It’s this aspect that reaps a profound, likable performance from Affleck. With the two carrying the film in every frame, they are supported by a great cast as seen with the completely badass and whip-smart Rhames and a snappy, neurotic Stuhlbarg. Once again, Chau is a true standout in everything she does, but it’s her anchor role as the voice of reason for the polar opposites that opens up new avenues for the film.

Absorbing and equally funny, the supporting cast is firmly rooted in their humanity. Take Molina’s Richie, who adds a ton of dimension to the role and, though he’s a low-level guy, reveals he’s got ideas that play well to the actor’s natural on-screen charisma. Perlman as an ambitious and loathsome Donald Trump-type is dashingly spirited and puts a lot of his offline disdain for the former president to good use. Lastly, I would be remiss to not mention Paul Walter Hauser’s Booch, who frankly needed more screen time. But the scenes he shares with Affleck and Damon are infectious and create a real understanding of the film’s true chaos.

'The Instigators' Breaks Taboos With Its Mental Health Dialogue

The Instigators is not at all a preachy film when it comes to mental health, but it does make the most of its side plot to better understand these characters. While Damon and Affleck’s odd couple dynamic makes the buddy caper exciting, it’s the conversation surrounding Rory’s well-being that rounds out the story. Damon, who has been known in four films to be the stoic Jason Bourne, again breaks out of that hard shell as a man with real feelings. Despondent and hopeless, Rory is not channeling A Beautiful Mind, but he is opening up layers with his therapist by expressing himself in calm, collected ways.

What’s encouraging to see is how Cobby is also welcoming to the doctor’s tactics in helping Rory and subtly seeks some help himself. It’s these moments between the three talking about their feelings or past that make the film feel more personal and thoughtful. Liman might be known for his muscular films, but The Instigators culminates in a genuine portrayal of recovery and growth for its two leads, albeit with a dose of sardonic, dry humor. The film by no means makes a statement, but it does highlight the dark realities veterans endure amid growing PTSD struggles.

Doug Liman Elevates the Car Chase Sequence in 'The Instigators'

With Damon and Affleck heading back to their Boston roots (and accents), The Instigators also features one of the most impressive extended car chase sequences this season. Taking place in Back Bay, the affluent neighborhood where Dr. Rivera resides, the sequence is filled with tight and medium shots that immerse the viewer. It’s claustrophobic yet fun as, with Rivera and Cobby in the backseat while Rory drives, we're taken on a wild, very warranted turn amid the whirlwind of the heist's aftermath. It’s this element that creates just enough chaos to get the audience excited. Filmed downtown, the sequence adds a real intensity to its setting with its narrow alleyways and frantic back-and-forth. But it’s this element that is delicately elevated by the calmness of Rivera, who manages to pull Rory into a therapy session, mid-drive. That mindful exchange juxtaposed with the disorder around them adds a humorous aspect yet is clean enough to keep the audience engaged.

Speckled with some heartfelt moments in the film’s final act, The Instigators turns into a keen and well-developed take on humanity as Rory gets a lot of insight from his shared experience with Cobby. As a film that appreciates the irony of organized crime that is also, frankly, disorganized, it is a smart and punchy heist buddy comedy that knows exactly how to keep it light without ever losing its bite. Thanks to a witty script and a charming cast led by Damon and Affleck, The Instigators is a fun heist film with heart that blends the right dose of humor, action, and emotion for a comedy you can watch again and again.

REVIEW The Instigators (2024) 8 10 The Instigators delivers a unique heist comedy with sharp wit, strong performances from Matt Damon and Casey Affleck, and a thoughtful exploration of mental health. Pros Damon gives a raw, emotional performance while Affleck delivers a complex, witty portrayal that adds depth to his character.

There are heartfelt moments that enhance the characters' depth and avoid falling into cliché.

The Instigators portrays the characters' struggles with authenticity and integrates these elements into the storyline without being preachy. Cons While the supporting cast delivers strong performances, certain characters are underutilized.

The Instigators opens in limited release in the U.S. starting August 2 and is available to stream on August 9 on Apple TV+.

