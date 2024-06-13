The Big Picture Matt Damon and Casey Affleck star in hilarious heist film The Instigator, filled with action, humor, and heartwarming moments.

Director Doug Liman delivers another hit with a stacked cast, car chases, and a unique twist on the heist movie genre.

The Instigators premieres on Apple TV+ August 9, showcasing the talents of Damon, Affleck, and a stellar ensemble cast.

After delivering a smash hit Road House remake with Jake Gyllenhaal, earlier this year, director Doug Liman has brought another action comedy, The Instigator, starring Matt Damon and Casey Affleck. The Apple TV film has unveiled its first trailer, and it’s everything one can ask for, from a car chase to a therapy session. The Boston-set feature has a stacked cast and a hilarious plot coupled with some tender moments.

The new trailer sees Damon as Rory, a father trying to mend his relationship with his son and become a better man with the help of his therapist. He joins hands with an ex-con Cobby (Affleck) to steal money from corrupt politicians. However, the heist goes wrong and the two go on a run with Rory’s therapist as their hostage. The trailer gives us a great peek into this world and sets a hilarious and exciting tone for the film.

What’s ‘The Instigators’ About?

Your browser does not support the video tag.

The feature follows Rory and Cobby, a bickering pair of thieves, who attempt to rob corrupt politicians of the city but when their attempt fails, the two are forced to go on a run from police, bureaucrats, and the criminal underbelly of the city. Chaos ensues as they take Rory’s therapist as a hostage for their getaway. The heist movie has Liman’s signature humor, many car chases, action, and a couple of father-son tender moments that define both the central characters.

The feature marks another collaboration between Affleck and Damon, the duo was most recently seen in Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer. The movie also reunites Damon with The Bourne Legacy director Liman. It has an ensemble including Damon’s Downsizing co-star Hong Chau as therapist Dr. Donna Rivera, Alfred Molina as Richie Dechico, Paul Walter Hauser as Booch, Michael Stuhlbarg as Mr. Besegai and Ron Perlman. Also rounding off the cast is Ving Rhames as Frank Toomey, Toby Jones as Alan Flynn, Jack Harlow as Scalvo, Caylee Cowan, and Richie Moriarty among others.

Liman directs the action comedy from a script co-written by Affleck and Chuck Maclean. Damon produces the feature with Ben Affleck under their Artist Equity banner. Also serving as producers are Jeff Robinov, John Graham, and Kevin J. Walsh. With a plethora of talents on and off screen, The Instigators is one film to watch out for.

The Instigators will have a limited theatrical release on August 2 before streaming worldwide on Apple TV+ starting August 9. You can check out the new trailer above and know more about the film with our guide here.