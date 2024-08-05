The Big Picture Jack Nguyen, in collaboration with Warner Bros. Discovery, is kicking off a first-look deal with a Korean remake of The Intern.

Nguyen's expertise in managing local language productions in Asia and Latin America promises to infuse the remake with unique cultural elements.

Warner Bros. Discovery's plan to bring popular movies to international markets is starting with Nguyen's high-quality local language remakes.

Warner Bros. Discovery has revealed an exciting first-look deal with seasoned industry veteran Jack Nguyen, set to kick off with a Korean remake of the 2015 comedy-drama The Intern. The deal, orchestrated through Nguyen’s JOAT Films, focuses on Asia-centric film projects, particularly local-language adaptations of WBD’s popular English-language titles. Nguyen, who has a long history with Warner Bros. spanning three decades, is well-versed in managing local language productions in Asia and Latin America. He has a notable track record, having overseen significant projects such as Letters from Iwo Jima, the Rurouni Kenshin series, and The Age of Shadows.

The original The Intern, directed by Nancy Meyers, stars Robert De Niro as Ben Whittaker, a 70-year-old widower who joins an online fashion retailer as an intern. There, he forms an unlikely but heartwarming bond with Jules Ostin, the company's driven CEO, played by Anne Hathaway. The film, which delicately balances comedy with insightful commentary on age and work-life balance, was received with mixed critical reviews, achieving a 59% rating on Rotten Tomatoes. Nevertheless, it found favour with audiences who were taken in by its warm, comforting energy, earning over $194 million globally.

Why Is Jack Nguyen Remaking 'The Intern'?

In the upcoming Korean adaptation, Nguyen is aiming to retain the essence of the original while infusing it with local cultural elements to resonate with the Korean audience. He expressed his commitment to high-quality productions, stating:

“It should come as no surprise that I have a great deal of respect and loyalty to Warner Bros. after spending the majority of my career there. I’m honoured to be entrusted with some of their valuable IP to produce high-quality local language remakes with the best filmmakers in those countries. In addition, I want to showcase new and talented filmmakers by finding ‘diamond in the rough’ projects that deserve attention on the world stage.”

The Korean remake is just the start of WBD's plan to bring their popular movies to international markets. Nguyen, with his talent for adapting stories to fit local tastes, is also taking on the role of executive producer for a Korean version of the Indian Drishyam franchise. As The Intern gets a Korean twist, fans can look forward to a new take on the heartwarming story that won over audiences worldwide.

The original film is available to stream now on MAX. Stay tuned to Collider for more on the remake of The Intern.