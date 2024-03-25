The Big Picture The interrogation process is crucial in solving murder cases, requiring skilled detectives to decipher suspect behavior.

When it comes to solving a murder case, the interrogation process is one of the most integral pieces in fitting the puzzle together. By this point, law enforcement has likely whittled down its pool of suspects and is focusing on one or more people who likely know more than they’re letting on. It’s a delicate back-and-forth exchange of information and can even go into good cop/bad cop territory as the person in question is drilled with question after question. With stress levels rising to a fever pitch, it’s no surprise that these high-stakes jobs aren't for everyone. Now, ABC News Studios is taking audiences into the closed-off rooms of professional interrogators with its upcoming docuseries, The Interrogation Tapes: A Special Edition of 20/20. In an exclusive to Collider teaser, you can get the first look at some of the most notorious interrogation sessions in history and hear from those closest to the cases.

Phrases like “slow burn” and “a chess game in progress” are ones used by the experts featured in interviews in The Interrogation Tapes. Picking apart every piece of their suspect from their words to body language, these trained detectives have to be masters of perception, as even the smallest shift in energy can help them latch on or throw out the accused. As the clip plays out, faces like that of convicted murderer Chris Watts flash across the screen, teasing some of the cases that will be put on display when the docuseries hits ABC on April 1.

What Other True Crime-Centered Projects Does ABC News Studios Have Available?

Sure, ABC has long been the home of beloved favorites like Grey’s Anatomy and The Rookie, but it’s also an excellent place to find your latest true crime binge. With episodes available the next day on Hulu, docu-projects like Truth and Lies cast light on some of the most infamous cases in recent years and beyond, covering topics like the Gilgo Beach killings, the implosion of the OceanGate titan submersible, and the cult of fundamentalist Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints leader, Warren Jeffs. ABC News Studios has even dipped into the ongoing struggle in the life of Vanderpump Rules star Lala Kent with her ex-husband in last year’s, The Randall Scandal.

Watch our exclusive trailer for The Interrogation Tapes: A Special Edition of 20/20 below and tune into ABC on April 1 at 10 p.m. EST/9 p.m. CT to watch the docuseries unfold as the truth becomes crystal clear.