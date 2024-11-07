Nearly two decades after this critically unsuccessful Warner Bros. sci-fi thriller debuted, it’s getting the 4K treatment in grand style. ComicBook reports that The Invasion, directed by Oliver Hirschbiegel, is coming to 4K for the first time ever this month thanks to Arrow Video, who also released a teaser of the company’s new restoration. The Invasion was released on August 17, 2007, starring Nicole Kidman and Daniel Craig.

Kidman was most recently seen in Netflix’s The Perfect Couple and Craig in Luca Guadagnino’s Queer.

In about a week, Arrow Video will launch The Invasion on 4K UHD, presented in Dolby Vision (HDR10 compatible), with a DTS 5.1 audio track. The upgrade and the standard Blu-ray release will be available starting November 12, but pre-orders are currently ongoing. Alongside the new restoration are several more treats from Arrow Video, and they include:

New Audio commentary by film critics Andrea Subisati and Alexandra West, co-hosts of The Faculty of Horror podcast

New Body Snatchers and Beyond, a visual essay by film scholar Alexandra Heller Nicholas

New That Bug That’s Going Around, a visual essay exploring The Invasion as pandemic prophecy by film scholar Josh Nelson

We’ve Been Snatched Before, an archival featurette from 2007

The Invasion: A New Story, an archival featurette from 2007

The Invasion: On the Set, an archival featurette from 2007

The Invasion: Snatched, an archival featurette from 2007

Theatrical trailer

Image Gallery

Illustrated collector’s booklet featuring new writing by film critics William Bibbiani and Sally Christie

Reversible sleeve with original and newly commissioned artwork by Tommy Pocket

Double-sided fold-out poster featuring original and newly commissioned artwork by Tommy Pocket

'The Invasion' Was Also A Commercial Failure

Although The Invasion currently has a massive fan base, the film performed poorly at the box office, in addition to being panned by critics. It earned only $40.2 million against a production budget of between $65-$80 million. On Rotten Tomatoes, it holds a 20% approval rating, with critics describing it as "slickly made, but it lacks psychological insight and thrills."

In addition to Kidman and Craig, The Invasion stars Jeffrey Wright, Jeremy Northam, Jackson Bond, Veronica Cartwright, Josef Sommer, and Celia Weston. It is the fourth film adaptation of Jack Finney's 1955 novel The Body Snatchers and follows a psychiatrist who learns about a strange epidemic that changes human behavior. Soon, she realizes that her son holds the key to saving humanity from this deadly epidemic.

The Invasion will debut on 4K on November 12, but you can preorder yours here. Also, check out Arrow Video’s sneak peek above.