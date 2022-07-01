The young adult fiction series titled The Invisible Girl is currently in production, but that hasn’t stopped Beta Films from partnering with Disney+ Spain to secure international distribution rights. On trend with many new television shows, the drama is an adaptation of the young adult fantasy book series of the same name (originally titled La Chica Invisible in the Spanish release) by Blue Jeans.

The story centers on Aurora Ríos, the ‘invisible girl’, as she deals with the feeling that people don’t really see her. But, when Aurora goes missing and winds up dead next to a compass, two of her classmates, Julia and Emilio, take up the investigation into her murder. Originally published in Spanish, the series is currently being filmed in Carmona, Seville, a southern part of Spain. The provinces of El Viso del Alcor and Gerena are some other sites used for filming.

The series is created by Morena Films and will star Daniel Grao and Zoe Stein, who will tackle the slightly altered story as the roles of a father and daughter embroiled in trying to find the circumstances of the invisible girl's death.The investigation is back-dropped by the beautiful landscape of a fictional town in Andalusia called Cárdena. The purportedly calm village is rocked by the sudden murder, and the father-daughter duo is forced to put their own problems in perspective to help find the murderer.

RELATED: The 6 Best Upcoming YA Fantasy Book Series Adaptations

Grao is best known for his work as Xoan on Pedro Almódovar’s Julieta, a Spanish melodrama, and for his starring role in the two-part miniseries about Mario Conde titled Mario Conde, Los días de gloria. Stein is known for playing Bela Lebedev in La caza Monteperdido, a television adaptation of the murder-mystery book of the same name by Augustín Martínez. The upcoming series is directed by Tito López Amado and Aritz Moreno and written by Carmen López-Areal, Marina Efron, Antonio Hernández Centeno, Ramón Tarrés, and Ian de la Rosa.

In the announcement about the forthcoming project, Pedro Uriol, the Executive Producer Morena Films said of the premise, “The Invisible Girl will surprise both fans of the novel and those who do not know the story yet. The young-adult thriller is mysterious and exciting with a sensational cast and a purely cinematic look. Father and daughter need to overcome their differences to solve a murder case that has shaken the peaceful lives of the inhabitants of Cárdena: it is a character-driven story which will captivate viewers visually and emotionally.”

Those same thoughts were echoed in the response of Beta Films’ VP of Sales & Acquisitions, Andreas Khevenhüller-Metsch, when she described the show’s characters, “With its extremely powerful IP and talented creatives, ‘The Invisible Girl’ is a project that caught our attention since the very beginning. This mystery thriller series is enhanced by its true-to-life characters. Set in the visually stunning South of Spain, it combines all ingredients to go on and thrive internationally as the next Spanish must-watch show.”

The Invisible Girl will premiere on Disney+ Spain. Though no launch date has been set, fans of the series are highly anticipating its move from the page to the screen.