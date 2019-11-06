Elisabeth Moss Has a See-Through Stalker in First Images for ‘The Invisible Man’

0

After the ill-fated attempt at making monsters into superheroes in the Dark Universe (RIP 2017-2017), Universal is taking the classic monsters back to their horror roots with The Invisible Man. With the film set to sneak into theaters in 2020, EW has debuted some first-look images and new details about the reimagining of an iconic movie monster.

The Blumhouse co-production has Upgrade writer/director Leigh Whannell at the helm and stars Elisabeth Moss as Cecilia Kass, a woman trapped in an abusive relationship with a brilliant scientist, played by The Haunting of Hill House standout Oliver Jackson-Cohen. In Whanell’s update on the horror classic, Cecelia makes a break for it and goes into hiding with help from her sister (Hariet Dyer), their childhood friend (Aldis Hodge) and his teenage daughter (Storm Reed).

But that’s when things start getting spooky. EW explains,

“when Cecilia’s abusive ex dies by suicide and leaves her a generous portion of his vast fortune, she suspects his death was a hoax. As a series of eerie coincidences turn lethal, threatening the lives of those she loves, Cecilia’s sanity begins to unravel as she desperately tries to prove that she is being hunted by someone nobody can see.”

“The image of the Invisible Man in the floating trench coat and the floating sunglasses is one that is clearly etched into the public consciousness,” Whannell told the outlet. “I wanted to kind of get away from that and make something that was really modern, really grounded, or as grounded as you can be when you’re dealing with a film called The Invisible Man. Just something that was really tense and scary in a way The Invisible Man hasn’t been before.”

Check out the first look images below. The Invisible Man arrives in theaters on February 28, 2020.