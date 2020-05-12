Exclusive ‘The Invisible Man’ Deleted Scene Reveals an A+ Pep Talk from Aldis Hodge to Storm Reid

–

Elisabeth Moss gives a downright phenomenal lead performance in The Invisible Man, but the Leigh Whannell directed feature is a genre standout because it works exceptionally well on so many levels, including the supporting cast.

Moss is a showstopper as Cecilia, a woman who flees her abusive boyfriend, Adrian (Oliver Jackson-Cohen). That’s when she turns to her good friend James (Aldis Hodge) and his daughter Sydney (Scott Reid). The three make a wildly charming family unit, offering real hope that James and Sydney could be just what Cecilia needs to overcome the crippling anxiety Adrian caused. However, when Cecilia gets word that Adrian took his own life, it’s only a fleeting relief because she soon becomes convinced that he’s still after her.

Cecilia’s situation is heartbreaking all on it’s own, but Whannell adds one extremely powerful additional gut-punch by letting it threaten the warmth and safety of her new home. Moss, Hodge and Reid make such an endearing trio that it’s impossible not to want to see them live a little more of the good life together. While we can’t offer you exactly that in this exclusive deleted scene, it does give you a brief moment with Hodge and Reid with James giving Sydney a super sweet and empowering pep talk to ease her fears about college. The trouble comes if you’ve seen The Invisible Man and know what follows. While the movie does play extremely well without this beat, there is a serious tinge of sadness to the clip knowing what’s about to happen next.

Take a look at the deleted scene for yourself at the top of this article and be sure to keep an eye out for The Invisible Man, which will be available to own on Digital HD on May 12th, and on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray and DVD May 26th.

Here’s the official synopsis for The Invisible Man: