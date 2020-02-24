Elisabeth Moss Talks ‘The Invisible Man’ and Being a Huge Horror Fan on Ladies Night

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Elisabeth Moss is on another level. Perhaps this is old news after projects like Mad Men, Top of the Lake and Handmaid’s Tale, just to name a few, but I recently got a double dose of Moss watching her in Shirley and then The Invisible Man soon after, so I was floored by her talent all over again. She’s an absolute powerhouse in Shirley as Shirley Jackson which premiered at the Sundance Film Festival and scored distribution via Neon, but right now the spotlight is on The Invisible Man which hits theaters nationwide on February 28th.

Moss leads the film as Cecilia, a woman caught in an abusive relationship with wealthy scientist Adrian Griffin (Oliver Jackson-Cohen). She manages to escape with her life, but Adrian has left her with some severe emotional scars. When she learns Adrian opted to take his own life, some of the weight lifts but soon after, Cecilia grows suspicious of whether or not Adrian is really gone and becomes convinced that he’s found a way to make himself invisible and continue to torment her.

Collider Ladies Night is all about putting the spotlight on some of the best of the best, covering how they found their place in the industry and how they’re changing it for the better so Moss was an obvious pick for the show. During our conversation, she spoke about making the pivot from dance to acting, what experience shaped her the most as an actor, her cats who actually have their own IMDb pages, and so much more! You can watch the full conversation in the video interview at the top of this article or, if you prefer, we also have a podcast embed below.

