With horror fans officially in the spooky season, it’s time to start shopping for new haunting movies, Funko Pops and action figures. NECA has been one of the major suppliers of high quality genre action figures in the last decade. They’ve covered everything from characters in iconic slashers like Halloween and horror comedies like An American Werewolf in London. However, their most popular lines have featured the classic Universal Monsters that terrorized audiences since the early 1930s. Now NECA’s adding to their expensive scream-worthy nostalgic line up with a new Invisible Man figure.

A part of NECA’s seven-inch scale retro line, the figure is based on 1933’s The Invisible Man directed by Universal Monsters legend James Whale (Frankenstein, Bride of Frankenstein). Although you can never tell from the nature of this character’s curse, the invisible man in this film was portrayed by Claude Rains. The figure itself, although in color unlike the original film, also glows-in-the-dark. The monster now joins his fellow creatures like Dracula, Frankenstein’s Monster, The Bride, The Wolf Man, and Nosferatu in NECA’s retro line. This will be a NECA Con exclusive with pre-sale happening between Wednesday, September 25th and Friday, September 27th. The figure can be viewed below.

Beware the Crazed Mind of ‘The Invisible Man’

While films like Frankenstein and Dracula are what put Universal on the map in 1931, The Invisible Man a few years later is among the best horror films the studio ever produced. This was in large part due to Whale's continued great sense of Gothic atmosphere, monstrous scale and a heart-pounding tone. However, given that it was 1933, how they pulled off the invisible part of the title remains a masterclass in filmmaking. The effects more than hold up today. Finally, the scary icing on The Invisible Man’s successful torment is Rains’ insanely fun and murderous romp. The actor truly turns in an unhinged performance. It’s one of the genre's best and, even though you rarely see the actor’s actual face throughout the film, his menacing voice alone is enough to keep horror fans up at night. When Invisible Man is now brought up in a conversation, it usually pertains to the 2020 remake, which is amazing in its own right. Yet, there’s something about the proto-slasher style of the 1933 film that just screams Halloween. Also, Rains’ invisible menace has the highest body count of the original monsters thanks to a deranged train derailment.

Where Can You Stream ‘The Invisible Man’?

The original Universal The Invisible Man is currently streaming on Amazon Prime Video. A clip from the film can be viewed above. You can also check out NECA’s ride range of Universal Monster horror figures on their website.

