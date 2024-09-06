Audiences on Freevee are flocking to The Invisible Man, propelling the 2020 horror-thriller to #7 on the platform’s most-watched list. With a stellar 92% rating on Rotten Tomatoes, it’s clear that the modern take on a Universal Monsters classic is still making waves, years after its initial release.

Directed by Leigh Whannell (Insidious, Upgrade), The Invisible Man delivers a fresh, chilling twist on H.G. Wells' classic tale. Elisabeth Moss shines as Cecilia Kass, a woman who escapes an abusive relationship only to be haunted by the invisible presence of her ex, who she suspects faked his death to continue tormenting her. What follows is a masterclass in tension, with audiences second-guessing what’s real and what’s in Cecilia’s head.

Critics and fans alike have praised the film’s blend of psychological horror and social commentary. It’s a perfect example of how a monster movie can do more than just scare—it can provoke thought, and challenge how we view things. In modern movies, it serves as one of the best examples of how horror can reflect real-world issues while still delivering edge-of-your-seat thrills.

For longtime fans of Universal Monsters, The Invisible Man also stands out because it’s one of the few bright spots in the studio’s efforts to revive their classic monster franchise. After the notorious failure of 2017's The Mummy, which was supposed to kick off the so-called Dark Universe, it seemed like Universal’s plans for a connected monster-verse were dead in the water. However, Whannell’s The Invisible Man showed that a simpler, more contained story could bring these classic characters back in a meaningful way—no need for big-budget, star-studded crossovers.

Is 'The Invisible Man' Worth Watching?

Collider's Matt Goldberg hailed the film, giving it a stellar A- rating when it was released in 2020, praising its grounded nature despite the high-concept plot and science-fiction elements:

Whannell understands that his movie is scary because, like all great horror stories, it’s about something real. The subtext is so close to the surface that it’s basically text, but I’m okay with that trade off because people are going to head into theaters for what’s ostensibly a monster movie and get a crash course in an important social issue. Whannell has heard the insensitive question of, “Why doesn’t she just leave?” and responded with, “Because the abuser needs a victim.” The Invisible Man is what I love to see from a horror movie—a story that’s not just chilling and scary, but thoughtful and insightful. This is what we should expect from the genre and I hope that Universal sees the potential in their other monsters to tell stories about social issues, or at least realize that if you’re going to make a monster movie, make it about something monstrous.

The Invisible Man is streaming on Freevee now.