The Collider.com Podcast: Episode 248 – ‘The Invisible Man’

This week on The Collider.com Podcast, we’re talking about Leigh Whannell‘s adaptation of The Invisible Man. During our spoiler-free discussion, we talk about why the film works so well, why it’s such a smart adaptation of the material, how it fits into Whannell’s career, why Universal was wise to pivot away from Dark Universe, what the future might hold for Universal Monsters, and more. We then finish up with Recently Watched.

