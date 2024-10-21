The Invisible Man, from writer/director Leigh Whannell, was released in 2020 to highly positive reviews from critics and fans alike and even became a commercial success. Till this day, the horror film continues to earn praise worldwide and has found even more success on streaming platforms. With all these, who would blame fans for wanting a sequel, especially considering that the upcoming movie, Wolf Man, also from Whannell, is supposedly set in the same universe as The Invisible Man.

For those looking forward to a follow-up to the 2020 movie, Whannell had a chat with ComicBook, addressing the subject and, unfortunately, he doesn’t see the point in a continuation. “With Invisible Man, I really felt good about where we ended, for me,” Whannell said during New York Comic-Con, adding, “I don’t own the IP for Invisible Man, so Universal can make a sequel if they want to – but for me, as a filmmaker, I really think that was a closed story. I can’t see that there’s any more story to tell.”

The Invisible Man holds a 92% rating on Rotten Tomatoes and has grossed $145 million worldwide against a $7 million budget. It is a loose adaptation of H. G. Wells' 1897 novel and a reboot of the 1933 film of the same name. Starring in the successful movie are Elisabeth Moss and Oliver Jackson-Cohen in main roles with Aldis Hodge, Storm Reid, Harriet Dyer and Michael Dorman in supporting roles. Producers are Jason Blum under his Blumhouse Productions banner and Kylie du Fresne.

Leigh Whannell’s Latest Horror Project

Image via Universal Pictures

Wolf Man, co-written and directed by Whannell, is a reboot of the 1941 movie, The Wolf Man, and is scheduled to debut on January 17, 2025, after being previously set for a pre-Halloweeen release. The remake began filming earlier this year with Christopher Abbott stepping into the titular role. He is joined by Julia Garner and Sam Jaeger, while Ryan Gosling, who was initially meant to play the title character but dropped out due to scheduling conflicts, will executive produce. Other executive producers attached to the project include Ken Kao, Bea Sequeira and Mel Turner. Blum will also return as a producer on the movie via his Blumhouse Productions.

The Invisible Man is streaming on Freevee, while Wolf Man will be released theatrically next year,