‘The Invisible Man’ Super Bowl Spot Will Haunt You Wherever You Go

Universal released a new The Invisible Man spot during the Super Bowl last night. Leigh Whannell’s remake follows a woman (Elisabeth Moss) running from an abusive relationship where her ex (Oliver Jackson-Cohen) fakes his death and proceeds to terrorize her with a newfound power of invisibility.

I wouldn’t be surprised if The Invisible Man ends up being a pretty big hit for Blumhouse and Universal. The premise is easy to understand, horror still performs at the box office, and all the marketing has made the film look incredibly scary. Personally, I love the subtext Whannell is aiming for about how domestic abuse takes place out of sight so people blame the woman for “being crazy.” It’s a sharp commentary, and I’m eager to see how it plays out in the movie.

Check out The Invisible Man Super Bowl spot below. The film opens February 28th and also stars Harriet Dyer, Aldis Hodge, and Storm Reid.

Here’s the official synopsis for The Invisible Man: