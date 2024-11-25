While everyone else is preparing for the holidays with Christmas specials and Hallmark movies, The Lord of the Rings icon Sean Astin will be training The Invisible Raptor in one of the most bonkers horror comedies of the year. The film, directed by Mike Hermosa, takes place in a neighborhood where a top-secret experiment goes horrifically wrong and unleashes, well, a hyperintelligent invisible raptor upon the unsuspecting populace. Beloved for his roles as Samwise Gamgee, Mikey from The Goonies, and Bob Newby from Stranger Things, among other parts, Astin is also partly to blame for the abomination of science, as he plays one of the scientists teaching the raptor to be an intelligent little terror. Collider can exclusively share a sneak peek showing the kind of tests he puts the creature through before it's unleashed upon the world.

The clip opens with another scientist, played by Bobby Gilchrist, rattling the raptor's cage, betting against its intelligence, and generally annoying Astin as he tries to conduct his experiments. He prepares a video game-like prompt designed to test their creation's aptitude for shapes and colors, asking if it can match the right colored key to a door. The tension ramps up as the raptor's indecisiveness seems to get the better of it while the scientists watch on in curiosity. However, Astin gets his ten bucks and the raptor gets its meat when it actually presses the right button to select the right key, achieving positive reinforcement. It's proof that this is no ordinary raptor, but the only one of its kind with both invisibility and the smarts to make the most of it, an extremely deadly combination for anyone caught in its path.

Once The Invisible Raptor escapes, the responsibility of stopping it will fall to disgraced paleontologist Dr. Grant Walker. When the creature's identity becomes apparent, he gets his time to shine, rounding up a ragtag group including his ex-girlfriend, an unhinged amusement park security guard, and a local celebrity chicken farmer, to save the day. Evoking Predator, Jurassic Park, and The Invisible Man in the silliest way, the film boasts some wild gore along the way courtesy of the unseen ravenous menace as it tears through the town. Mike Capes leads the movie as Walker, with a supporting cast featuring Astin, Gilchrist, David Shackelford, Caitlin McHugh Stamos, Sandy Martin, and Richard Riehle.

'The Invisible Raptor' Appears Destined for Cult Classic Glory

Your browser does not support the video tag.

In addition to starring, Capes also co-wrote the horror comedy with Johnny Wickham. Their utterly insane little movie has been making the rounds at events ever since its world premiere at the Sitges Film Festival and critics have come away satisfied so far. On Rotten Tomatoes, The Invisible Raptor has a perfect 100% score, albeit with only six reviews listed. However, reviews have largely praised its ability to lean into the silly premise and play up the stupidity into something enjoyable, complete with some fun gore and an extra edge with the Oscar-nominated Astin on board. It looks to be the epitome of a B-movie made to feel right at home alongside movies like Killer Klowns From Outer Space, Sharknado, and, fittingly, The VelociPastor as a silly cult classic and comfort watch.

The Invisible Raptor will be available in theaters and digital platforms on December 6. Check out our exclusive sneak peek in the player above.

The Invisible Raptor Release Date December 6, 2024 Director Mike Hermosa Cast Mike Capes , Caitlin McHugh , David Shackelford , Sean Astin , Sandy Martin , Bobby Gilchrist , Richard Riehle , Larry Hankin , David Theune , Bill Kottkamp , Vanessa Lee Chester , J.J. Nolan , Linda Eve Miller , Luke Speakman , Grace Demarco , Derek Alvarado , Bunny Levine , Kelly Murtagh , Tim Soergel , Evan Michael Pinsonnault , Angie Stevenson , David Sargsyan , José Luis Oyola , Chad Bullard , Sam Skolnik , Kai To Runtime 113 Minutes Main Genre Comedy Expand

