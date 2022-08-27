The summer movie season is going out with a whimper rather than a bang as Sony’s latest horror-thriller The Invitation claims the weekend’s top spot in the box office. With a mere $2.6 million gross on Friday from 3,114 locations in its opening, the vampire flick is still surpassing George Miller’s Three Thousand Years of Longing and the John Boyega-led bank heist movie Breaking.

The Invitation, Three Thousand Years of Longing and Breaking are not only leading the lowest grossing weekend of the summer to date – with Deadline estimating the total box office making $54 million – but also the lowest since this February. The only consolation is that at least it’s not the worst weekend for films in theaters of the year, with that title belonging to January 28-30 when all the titles mustered up was a pitiful $34.9 million. Even as this weekend’s favorite, The Invitation left critics and audiences alike unimpressed after landing a 40% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes and holding a C-grade from Cinema Score.

Directed by Jessica M. Thompson (The Light of the Moon) and inspired by Bram Stoker’s iconic Dracula, The Invitation follows Evie (Nathalie Emmanuel), a young American woman who visits her distant cousin in the English countryside and discovers the family’s dark and sinister secret. Emmanuel, who is known for her roles as Missandei in Game of Thrones and Ramsey in the Fast and Furious franchise, stars in the film written by Hell Fest-writer Blair Butler alongside Thomas Doherty (Descendants 2), Stephanie Corneliussen (Mr.Robot) and Alana Boden (I Am Elizabeth Smart). Luckily, the low box office numbers are not too much stretch with The Invitation’s modest budget at only $10 million, the film is expected to make between $6 and $7 million this weekend.

Image via MGM

RELATED: ‘The Invitation’ to Top ‘Three Thousand Years of Longing’ in Soft Weekend at the Box Office

The Idris Elba-Tilda Swinton genie epic Three Thousand Years of Longing brought to us by MGM and United Artists Releasing trails behind the vampire pic with $1.16 million, following its premiere at the Cannes Film Festival earlier this year. The other top-contender this weekend, Breaking is based on the true story of a Marine vet on the brink of homelessness who resorts to robbing a bank out of desperation, it stars the late actor Michael K. Williams, making it his final film role. Opening in less than 1000 theaters, the film brought in $360 thousand on Friday.

Part of the lack of audiences rushing to theaters this weekend could be contributed to the big at-home and streaming releases, such as the Sylvester Stallone title The Samaritan which premiered on August 26 on Amazon Prime Video. While it’s not reaching the same heights as a Marvel flick in the superhero market, the gritty take on the genre attracts audiences with the Hollywood legend taking on a new kind of action role as a retired superhero hiding from his past while his city drowns in crime. Joined by the Euphoria and The Umbrella Academy fan-favorite Javon ‘Wanna’ Walton, Stallone heads this streaming film chock with superhero clichés that could have made waves at the box office.

While The Invitation took the top spot, previously released films Bullet Train, Top Gun: Maverick, Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero, and Beast made up the rest of the top five, bringing in between $1.3 and $1.5 million each.